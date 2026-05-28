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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
8h

What's not to worry about?

Proponents of AI have been using AI to write press items like it's China that is scaring US citizens about data center energy and water use because China does not want the US to have robust AI and data center as competition.

Several months ago I read a long article by "Amuse" that emphatically torn down all concerns about energy and water use and costs. It including a rosy picture on how data centers will pay for updates, future upkeep and keep residential rates down. A real nice piece of propaganda.

Local officials in Missouri rural cities and counties have already signed onto data centers by changing zoning and manipulating laws meant to protect the people without the public's knowledge - they are finding out months later.

It is obvious now that AI as a tool will soon become something other and there are just enough God haters out there to seek whatever glory AI can provide them.

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
11h

This is so disturbing.

We couldn't after multiple years figure out how to rein in FISA Section 702 of the RISAA act.

The congress of the United States seems to have no appetite to regulate or constrain Artificial Intelligence and seeks to prevent state level controls.

The Techies are leaning way forward in the foxhole and pushing AI across broad spectrums of industry, education, and production.

In the current environment, we the people have no say.

What a disturbing mess.

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