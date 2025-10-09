AND Magazine

Charles J. Key
3h

The only comment I have about this article involves the police response to these rioters and failure to respond to help the ICE agents in Chicago. Just like the military, all cops take an oath defend the Constitution, enforce the law, protect the citizens, and obey the LAWFUL orders of superiors. An order not to enforce the law is not lawful, and, therefore, should not be obeyed. The law requires officers to assist those in jeopardy and stop and arrest those who are destroying property or acting in a manner that threatens public safety. Having been a lieutenant for nineteen years in a large metropolitan police department, I am very much aware of the consequences that can be heaped on a noncompliant underling by self-serving bureaucrats who have ass kissed their way to command positions in the department. Those consequences include interdepartmental transfers, shift changes, bad work evaluations, etc. What the consequences can't include are termination, criminal charges, or any actions that will publicly expose the department to critical review. As an example, publicity forced the Chicago Police Superintendent to hold a press conference to deny that his officers had been ordered not to respond to assist ICE despite the overwhelming evidence that they were ordered by the Chief of Patrol not to respond. That order and the Superintendent's denial not only embarrassed the CPD, but also potentially put further advancement by butt kissing bureaucrats in severe peril, which peril tops the list of concerns for said butt kissers.

The point is that officers should faithfully execute their oaths of office and ignore illegal orders. Trust your fraternal advocates (FOP, etc.) to have your back. Yeah, you might suffer some temporary discomfort, but the person staring back at you in the mirror won't have to live with dead or severely injured people or cops who got that way because some bureaucrat played politics rather than do the job he/she is paid to do. That job is: ENFORCE THE LAW!

Dana F Harbaugh
4h

It sure seems like from this outsider's point of view, that these Mayors, Governors and other politicians are not just anti-Trump or anti-Federal authority, they are acting as if they have already been extorted and intimidated into compliance with the drug cartels or other criminal groups via death threats and other available arm-twisting techniques.... you know, like Union-thug kneecapping stuff, given that ICE's mission to deport the Left's street soldiers is a major threat to their interconnected fiefdoms.

And that dovetails perfectly back into my fledgling conspiracy theory that all those missing billions in COVID Relief Funds etc were siphoned off to pay into the gigantic extortion loop that the Left has created by hiring street gangs as political enforcers. Ipso facto, creating fertile ground for China, Russia, Iran et. al. to sow their own seeds of destruction.

