In the waning years of the Roman Republic, the streets often ran red with blood. Increasingly, political differences were resolved not through debate and compromise but by sheer, brute force. Politicians used virtual armies of thugs to intimidate their rivals and achieve their aims.

The master at this was a man named Publius Clodius Pulcher, known to history simply as Clodius. He dispatched his minions to intimidate his opponents and, when necessary, shut down the city of Rome itself with weeks of burning, looting, and mob violence.

We are witnessing the same phenomenon again in our nation as increasingly Democratic Party leaders view anarchists and Marxists as their “muscle”. They are not simply failing to stand up to these individuals and enforce the law. They are actively working with these radicals and using them to attack their political rivals.

Rather than work within the framework of the Constitution, increasingly the leaders of the Democratic Party seek to achieve their goals through violence and intimidation.

In multiple states, Democratic Governors are doubling down on their allegiance to the mobs attacking federal facilities and threatening federal law enforcement officials. They are demanding that the federal government withdraw from their jurisdictions and surrender to the black clad criminals roaming the streets. They are directly challenging the power of the federal government and the President and promising yet more violence if their demands are not met.

How openly Democratic Party officials are cooperating with the radicals in the streets was on display for all to see in Chicago recently when the Chicago Police Department instructed its officers not to come to the assistance of federal officers under attack and blocked in on the streets of the city.

“Details are still emerging, but it appears that officers from the Chicago Police Department were ordered not to assist a group of ICE agents while they were physically threatened by what appeared to be an angry mob,” Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police, wrote in a statement, adding, “Let me be clear, both the National FOP and the Illinois FOP believe that when an officer calls for assistance, you answer, no matter what.”

The situation is escalating nationwide. Federal law enforcement bulletins have recently warned that an anarchist website is targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and facilities in Chicago. At least four such facilities have been actively surveilled, and detailed casing reports have been posted online. This is not an academic exercise. This is obvious preparation for assaults on these facilities.

“There has been an increase in the attempt to gather and, you know, anonymously, share and gather information online and publish it even on websites publicly available about these activities,” explained Jason Perry, a cybersecurity professor at Lewis University, according to ABC7 Chicago.

On Monday, federal agents arrested a gang leader accused of offering bounties to capture and kill a senior immigration officer involved in “Operation Midway Blitz,” the ongoing immigration enforcement effort in Chicago.

A man was just arrested outside a ceremony at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, DC, traditionally attended by Supreme Court Justices. The man had over 200 explosive devices in a tent near the church where the mass was to be held. When arrested, the individual in question said he intended to use the devices as grenades.

Meanwhile, the federal government has begun to disclose the extent of the leftist support network funding groups like Antifa nationwide.

“We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors.”

Seamus Bruner, Government Accountability Institute (GAI)

“According to GAI’s findings, the chaos now gripping cities like Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles — especially the recent waves of anti-ICE violence — isn’t spontaneous. It’s organized, coordinated, and funded.

Bruner’s new research maps how progressive philanthropic networks intersect with activist groups that have escalated from demonstrations to riots. The report highlights how complex webs of charitable entities, donor-advised funds, and online platforms provide cover for financing activism that sometimes crosses into criminal behavior.

Organizations like Antifa, the Socialist Rifle Association (SRA), and the John Brown Gun Club operate decentralized chapters, making it difficult to track funding trails without subpoena power,” Bruner said on X. “GAI has identified multiple online fundraising platforms where accountability gaps can obscure who contributes and how funds are used. The leftist funding platform, Open Collective, still allows for crowdfunding for these groups.”

“I think we know that this is not just a story about violence and chaos … this is a money story,” Bruner told President Trump. “And at the Government Accountability Institute … we follow the money, and we followed it to the top of what we call the protest industrial complex.”

Bruner continued: “And we found a network of NGOs. It’s not just the Soros network, the Open Society network, it’s other funding networks, the Arabella funding network, the Tides funding network, Neville Roy Singam and his network, foreign cash.”

Zerohedge

The Founders intended that we would resolve our political differences within the framework of the Constitution through debate and a carefully constructed legal framework. Today very powerful people in our nation have chosen a different path. They have chosen to unleash mob violence. They have opted for Claudius’s plan.