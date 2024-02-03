In September of 2023 I wrote a thinking person’s analysis of global warming for AND Magazine and Chet Nagle’s Now Hear This. It is titled “Climate Change Lies.” However, since Biden announced a freeze on new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export permits from the United States, it is time to revisit global warming, aka the Climate Change Hoax.

Natural Gas Export Ban

On the 26th of January, the White House briefing website released Biden’s statement about freezing LNG export licenses, and it included the sentence: “This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time.”

Why would Biden make such a nonsensical decision? Is it because ending our LNG exports will have a dramatic impact on global warming? We got a good hint about White House thinking when the New York Times noted that before the LNG export decision was made the White House team met with Alex Haraus. Is Alex an economist, scientist, or LNG expert? No, he is a social media Gen Z influencer who campaigns against drilling in Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico and anywhere else.

Why was a 25-year-old influencer invited to the White House? Simple – the White House team desperately wants him to tell his Gen Z’s to vote for Biden, even if it means choking our LNG industry and putting thousands of Americans out of work. Our seaborne energy exports are now 4 million barrels per day, an all-time high. How important are those LNG and crude exports to our European allies, besides helping them survive winter and avoid a recession? The graph below explains it.

Those rising black bars represent American gas exports to Europe. If the Obama/Biden administration’s plan is to curtail Russia’s supply of LNG to Europe, then increasing U.S. exports of LNG is a better idea for a peaceful Europe than blowing up Russia’s North Sea pipelines.

The Washington Times made it clear that the coming election is the reason for Biden’s decision by quoting him: “MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis…” and, “We will heed the calls of young people and frontline communities who are using their voices to demand action from those with the power to act.” So it now looks like our European allies will freeze this winter and pay higher prices for energy – at least until the 5th of November.

There are other “climate” decisions by the Obama/Biden administration that bear examination. Like giving John Posdesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager and now special advisor to Biden, control of some $370 BILLION in “clean energy investments.” Imagine Podesta’s opportunities to reward the political support of Alex Haraus and his legions of Gen Z global warming believers.

Now let us return those facts about global warming that media, scientists and universities receiving subsidies and grants won’t tell you.

Arctic and Antarctic Sea Ice is Not Melting

Arctic sea ice has reached its highest level in 21 years. Last month the National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC) based in the U.S., revealed that sea ice reached its third highest gain per month in the current 45-year record despite alarmist claims that 2023 was the hottest year ever. Recent articles in the Substack site Daily Sceptic have shown us that the robust Arctic sea ice level is a trend going back to at least 1970. Those articles remind us that in 2020 Sir David Attenborough told his BBC viewers that Arctic summer sea ice would be gone in twelve years. Records of climate variations from the early 19th century are a much more accurate gauge of global warming than unfounded statements by Sir David.

Remember Time magazine and other media predicting polar bears would die because of lack of sea ice and the subsequent listing of polar bears on the endangered species list. Then remember that the polar bear as a symbol of global warming has disappeared.

A reason for that disappearance was a book, “The Polar Bear Catastrophe That Never Happened” written by Susan Crockford, a biologist who studied polar bears for many years. She suffered the usual ad hominem attacks by global warming advocates when she demonstrated the reasons why the population of polar bears increased in the last 20 years, and now numbers more than 30,000.

It is the same for sea ice surrounding the continent at the South Pole. An analysis of Antarctic sea ice by NSIDC from NIMBUS satellite program data is shown here in a graph that goes back to 1979.

Those seasonal measurements don’t look like Antarctic sea ice is melting because of global warming by carbon in the atmosphere – or anything else.

Glaciers Are Growing - Not Melting

The Canada Free Press recently published “When the Ice Returns.” In that informative article, Viv Forbes, Chairman of The Carbon Sense Coalition, noted that when geologists investigated the age of today’s glaciers they found they are surprisingly young and growing. His list of advancing glaciers includes: “the Viedma glacier, the Piedras Blancas Glacier and the Gorra Blanca Glacier in Patagonia; the Tsaa glacier and the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska; the Jakobshavn Glacier; the Hofsjökull, Langjökull, Mýrdalsjökull, and Vatnajökull glaciers in Greenland.” He also stated that “A significant proportion of Himalayan glaciers are also advancing, contrary to the IPCC claiming in a 2007 report that Himalayan glaciers were all retreating and could vanish by 2035.”

Antarctica is Growing - Not Melting

Julia Andreason is a glaciologist and atmospheric scientist who is earning her PhD at the University of Minnisota. Her study “Change in Antarctica ice shelf from 2009 to 2018” appeared in The Cryosphere, Volume 17, Issue 5, 2023. In it she states: “Here's a thought: the size of Antarctica is 5.4 million square miles, making it 1.5 times the size of the continental US.” She then goes on to write: “Not surprisingly, once in a while an ice shelf in Antarctica will fall but that is only one small part of the continent. Yet all we hear about are losses, not gains. An example: data show the mass gains from East Antarctica and the Ross and Ronne-Filchner ice shelves were larger on net than the mass losses in West Antarctica and the Peninsula. Consequently, Antarctica as a whole has been gaining mass since 2009.”

Backing her up is Joanne Nova, an Australian writer and author of “The Skeptic’s Handbook” who wrote: “Something else to ponder: how can Antarctica be melting when even the summer temperature is minus 25 degrees Celsius? And most of the continent is over 3,000 meters tall? And with a winter average of minus 50 degrees Celsius and a summer average of minus 25 degrees Celsius, one fails to see how one degree of global warming is going to start melting Antarctica any time soon.“

Sea Levels Are Not Rising

Global sea levels are not only stable, but in some places they are falling. If you want to see the data for yourself, go to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website that shows historical “tide gauge” records for the U.S., Caribbean/Central America and Bermuda. The main purpose of those measurements is to advise ocean vessels about daily changes in sea level due to tides – and when they are averaged over a long time period they provide an historical record of average ocean levels. First, let’s examine the historical sea level records for Sitka, Alaska.

The sea level near Alaska is dropping! But the trend is only minus 2.47 millimeters – a drop of 0.09 inches per year. Now let’s see what’s happening in New York.

A sea level rise in New York of 2.89 millimeters per year represents a rise of 0.11 inches from 1856 to 2021. David Ziffer’s Substack puts the numbers in a better context. He states, “The climate hucksters would have us imagine that the Statue of Liberty will soon be underwater. The top of the statue stands 305 feet above the current land surface upon which the statue rests. Even if we assume zero feet of height for the wall surrounding the island, the top of the statue’s torch is about 93,000 millimeters above the ocean surface at high tide. At 3mm per year, we’re looking at about 31,000 years before Miss Liberty is submerged.”

Global warming alarmists guarantee us that our eastern seaboard will be underwater because of the melting of Arctic, Antarctic and glacier ice. That is nonsense. What is happening is what we were taught in high school – the North American continent is very, very, slowly being tilted by the movement of the earth’s tectonic plates. That accounts for the Rocky Mountains still rising in the west and the land sinking in the east. Sea level gauges prove it.

It also explains why John Kerry, the Obama/Biden administration’s former “Climate Tsar,” bought a mansion on the waterfront of Martha’s Vineyard. So did Obama. Even Biden has a seaside mansion in Rehoboth Beach. Those elites obviously don’t believe their global warming hustle is true.

Scientists and Polls

Jack Dini cited an important event, ignored by the media, in his September 2023 article in the Canada Free Press, “More bad news for alarmists.” He noted, “International scientists have jointly signed a declaration dismissing the existence of a climate crisis and insisting that carbon dioxide is beneficial to Earth. A total of 1,609 scientists and professionals from around the world have signed the declaration, including 321 from the United States. "There is no climate emergency," the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL) said in its World Climate Declaration made public in August. "Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures."

He followed that with a polling trend that is alarming the WEF, the WHO, and the other global warming hoaxers. “Gallup Risk Poll, which questioned 125,000 people in 121 countries reported that less than half of those surveyed saw anthropogenic climate change as a very serious threat. Despite billions spent annually on outreach, education, and outright propaganda, a recent Gallup poll shows Americans still don't think climate change is the most significant environmental concern facing the world. In fact, global warming or climate change ranked dead last among seven environmental issues.”

Another study was made this month by the left-leaning Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). Researchers at CCDH found there was an increase in YouTube content from 2018 to 2023 that expressed three viewpoints: “climate solutions won’t work,” “climate science and the climate movement are unreliable,” and “impacts of global warming are beneficial or harmless.” That conclusion was based on 12,000 videos posted on 96 YouTube channels. To paraphrase Steven Koonin, former Undersecretary for Science in the Department of Energy, “it now seems that climate change is a nothingburger.”

Despite Biden saying his LNG decision “… sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time” and despite billions of dollars spent to convince us that it’s true, Americans are realizing global warming is a hoax and not an existential threat to the United States or the rest of the world.

Viv Forbes wrote in the Canada Free Press, “So let us be relieved from the daily dirge about imagined global warming disasters and plan what we need to do to ensure reliable energy and food supplies as the next ice age approaches.”

