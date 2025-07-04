At the direction of CIA Director Ratcliffe, a CIA report on that Agency’s involvement in what has become known as Russiagate has been declassified. I commend Director Ratcliffe for this action, and I recommend every American take the time to read the report. It is a good first step toward fully appreciating the involvement of the Central Intelligence Agency in the effort to smear President Trump and prevent him from gaining the White House in 2016.

It is, however, only a first step.

The report delineates a whole series of actions taken by then CIA Director Brennan to guarantee the production and dissemination of an Intelligence Community assessment that effectively branded Donald Trump as colluding with Russian President Putin. It makes crystal clear that throughout this process Brennan directed actions that were contrary to standard CIA procedure in order to ensure that an assessment would be produced which said what he wanted it to say and that he then made sure that assessment was broadcast far and wide in Washington guaranteeing that it would leak to the press as he intended.

And, then the report concludes with a series of “better luck next time” lessons learned to help guide CIA officers in the future. We are, apparently, to regard this as simply a breakdown in procedure and professionalism, and believe that some adjustments in methodology going forward will be a sufficient response.

Let’s be crystal clear. Brennan did not just disregard some procedural safeguards and push through a poorly sourced assessment. Brennan, in league with several others, including Clapper and Comey, undertook to intervene in an American Presidential election and guarantee the election of Hillary Clinton. These men, all of whom had sworn an oath to defend the Constitution, effectively tore up that document and appointed themselves a modern Praetorian Guard, empowered to choose who sits on the throne.

When that effort failed, they and their fellow conspirators, then attempted to use the same false accusations to destroy Donald Trump and drive him from office. They undertook to subvert our democracy. They attempted the first coup in American history.

That’s not a breakdown in procedure or analytical protocol. That’s treason.

What was unfolding must have been clear to senior managers in the Central Intelligence Agency at the time. Brennan was jamming through an assessment in violation of every known protocol the CIA has regarding the preparation of finished intelligence. His intent was obvious, and the implications of his actions were manifest.

For every senior officer involved in this process, this was the moment of truth. This was the point at which they needed to put their country first no matter what the consequences for them personally. They chose a lifetime of service to protect this nation. The nation was under attack. It was time to stand up and be counted.

How many refused to be silent? How many resigned in protest? How many went to Congress and told the truth? How many in the nine years since have done so?

None.

This was the point when you were required to demonstrate that you took that oath to defend the nation willingly in good faith, and with every intention of fulfilling it. This was the point where you needed to put the country first no matter what the consequences for you personally. This was the time to stand up and be counted. And, no one did.



These are not minor points. This is the essence of the matter. Brennan needs to go to jail, but a whole lot more needs to be fixed as well.

It is absolutely critical that we understand exactly where we are and what we must do. Installing new heads of agencies at CIA and NSA and FBI is a good start. It does not fundamentally transform the situation. It does not fix everything.



It has been nine years since a small group of conspirators made a concerted effort to destroy our constitutional republic. It has been nine years since these gentlemen decided they would decide who ruled. It has been nine years since these men undertook to undo what American patriots have fought for since that first Independence Day in 1776.

I am glad that we are shedding more light on the subject. But, I don’t want another report. I want consequences. And I want to see some indication that there is real change inside the CIA so that this never happens again.