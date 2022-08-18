Joe Biden is in the White House. Evidence suggests he has likely taken tens of millions of dollars in CCP money over the course of his long and horribly corrupt political career. China clearly has no intention of letting this investment go to waste. Taiwan is in the crosshairs, and Xi Jinping is deadly serious about exploiting the opportunity presented.

China just released a new ‘white paper’ laying out its policy toward Taiwan. It could not be clearer about what is to come.

“Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. It is indispensable for the realization of China's rejuvenation. It is also a historic mission of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The CPC, the Chinese government, and the Chinese people have striven for decades to achieve this goal.”

Taiwan has not, in fact, historically been part of China. There is about as much validity to this claim as there is to the idea that Tibet is Chinese or that the Muslim areas of East Turkestan are Chinese. No matter. The Chinese occupied those long ago and are busily destroying the native cultures. They will do the same to Taiwan, and anyone who attempts to stop them will be branded as interfering in China’s internal affairs.

"Taiwan is part of the sacred territory of the People's Republic of China. It is the inviolable duty of all Chinese people, including our compatriots in Taiwan, to accomplish the great task of reunifying the motherland." English News China

No foreign interference will be allowed. Nothing will prevent reunification from taking place.

“We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures… We will always be ready to respond with the use of force or other necessary means to interference by external forces or radical action by separatist elements. Our ultimate goal is to ensure the prospects of China's peaceful reunification and advance this process.”

China is going to “reunify” with Taiwan, and it will use force if necessary. No one is going to interfere with this action. No deviation from this goal will occur.

Perhaps most chilling of all in the new white paper is the prescription provided for how “reunification” will occur. It is quite literally precisely the same formula Beijing agreed to with Great Britain when it took control of Hong Kong – one nation – two systems.

We know exactly how that turned out.

“The One Country, Two Systems principle is an important institutional instrument created by the CPC and the Chinese government to enable peaceful reunification. It represents a great achievement of Chinese socialism. Peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question and the best approach to realizing national reunification… We maintain that after peaceful reunification, Taiwan may continue its current social system and enjoy a high degree of autonomy in accordance with the law. The two social systems will develop side by side for a long time to come.” “Provided that China's sovereignty, security and development interests are guaranteed, after reunification Taiwan will enjoy a high degree of autonomy as a special administrative region. Taiwan's social system and its way of life will be fully respected, and the private property, religious beliefs, and lawful rights and interests of the people in Taiwan will be fully protected. All Taiwan compatriots who support reunification of the country and rejuvenation of the nation will be the masters of the region, contributing to and benefitting from China's development. With a powerful motherland in support, the people of Taiwan will enjoy greater security and dignity and stand upright and rock-solid in the international community.” China News English

The Chinese have encircled Taiwan. Their military “exercises” and “drills” are continuing. In effect, the island is already blockaded. All that is required at this point is for Chinese aircraft and ships to begin to directly turn away traffic to and from the island. That can happen at any moment.

"As long as the Taiwan question is not solved, drills like these will not stop," Song Zhongping, a Chinese mainland military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Monday.

For many years we have discussed the possibility of China moving against Taiwan. That is no longer a theoretical proposition. It is happening.

The man in the White House was an empty suit in his prime. He is long past that and totally compromised by the Communist Chinese. His entire national security team is composed of individuals who similarly climbed in bed with the CCP long ago. We are betrayed from within.

Xi Jinping will not squander this opportunity. He is moving against Taiwan, and he just showed you the plan for how he will do it.