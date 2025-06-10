A third Chinese scientist has been arrested for smuggling biological material into the United States. Chengxuan Han was taken into custody at the Detroit airport on Sunday. She had mailed multiple packages of what appeared to be flatworms ahead of herself to Michigan from China. She intended to conduct research on these organisms at the same bio lab at the University of Michigan, where two other Chinese nationals were working with different biological organisms that had been smuggled into the country.

All three individuals involved deliberately acted to evade the well-known laws concerning the importation of biological material. All three made repeated false statements.

There are strong indications that the three individuals involved have successfully smuggled biological material into the United States in the past. The location of that material and the exact type of material involved remain unknown.

Han initially lied to authorities about the packages she had mailed from abroad. When officers checked her phone, they found that she had wiped its contents three days before she entered the United States.

That’s bad enough, but there is every indication that the situation is far worse.

The lab in question at the University of Michigan is run by two Chinese citizens, Ping He and Libo Shan. It receives funding from multiple U.S. Government sources, including the Department of Agriculture, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Science Foundation. Both Ping and Libo attended the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) before coming to the University of Michigan.

“CAS conducts research in basic and technological sciences, provides Chinese policy makers with scientific data and advice, and undertakes government-assigned projects with regard to key science and technology problems in the process of social and economic development.”

BioSecurity Center

All of this is particularly alarming in light of what we know about Chinese attitudes toward biological warfare. China rejects the idea of conforming to Western rules of war, which it believes were written to preserve Western military superiority. In short, there are no rules. The Chinese will exploit any and all means to prevail in a future conflict.

Biological warfare is of particular interest to Beijing. Biology is among seven “new domains of warfare” discussed in a 2017 book by Zhang Shibo, a retired general and former president of the National Defense University, who concluded: “Modern biotechnology development is gradually showing strong signs characteristic of an offensive capability,” including the possibility that “specific ethnic genetic attacks” could be employed.

The 2017 edition of Science of Military Strategy, a textbook published by the People’s Liberation Army’s National Defense University, contained a section characterizing biology as a domain of military struggle. It mentioned the use of biological agents in attacks on an enemy and even suggested the possibility of developing particular organisms that would only kill certain ethnic groups. There have been repeated references by Chinese scientists and military officers to biotechnology being the “new strategic commanding heights of the future Revolution in Military Affairs”.

In this context, it was of particular note that the FBI found a scientific article on Liu's phone that was titled, 'Plant-Pathogen Warfare under Changing Climate Conditions.'

The three Chinese scientists caught smuggling biological organisms into this country are in custody and apparently will be prosecuted. That’s a good start. Here’s what should happen next.

The lab at the University of Michigan where these three worked should be shuttered. Everything in it should be inventoried and classified. We need to know how many potentially lethal substances have been smuggled into this country, and we need to know now.

The backgrounds of every individual with access to this lab need to be scrutinized, and their travel patterns examined. We have three individuals in custody who have been flouting our laws and engaging in smuggling. We need to know how many more people have engaged in this behavior. Anybody caught breaking the law should go to jail.

The Chinese citizens running the University of Michigan lab need to be removed from their positions and probably sent home. The idea of putting individuals subject to Chinese Communist Party pressure and intimidation in positions of this sensitivity is mad. No one who has any ties to Communist China can resist the tactics of the CCP. When Beijing makes you an “offer you cannot refuse,” you do what you are told.

Then, once we have a handle on the University of Michigan situation, we should move on to every other lab in the country doing work of potential value to the CCP. Chinese nationals should not be allowed to have access to work of any kind in any field, which can be exploited to facilitate our demise. This likely means a whole bunch of Chinese “researchers” are going home. So be it. It is long overdue.

The Chinese Communists are planning our demise. We might want to do something about it before they succeed.