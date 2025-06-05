AND Magazine

croydon kemp
5h

Lets get it straight folks. The COVID - 19 viris was engineered by Dr. Ralph Barrick at the University of South Carolina Chapel Hill. Then to labs in Ukraine and China for final testing. It was then intentionally released to the world thru the forced vaccination of the athlete's at the world games in China. Thus distributing it world wide overnite. All this under Fauci's control, and paid for by YOU the taxpayers.

Dana F Harbaugh
6h

Thank you Sam, great overview. Most Americans have no idea that China, specifically the Chinese Communist Party, operates by the doctrine of "Unrestricted Warfare", aka, Omni-Directional Warfare... (I use the analogy of a spinning Disco Ball, where every shaft of light is another form of warfare.)

Here's what ChatGPT said about it...

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) doctrine of Unrestricted Warfare, formalized in a 1999 book by two PLA colonels, outlines a strategic shift from conventional military conflict to a total, boundaryless form of warfare that incorporates economic, cyber, legal, psychological, and information operations—all without declaring war. It emphasizes using non-military means to undermine adversaries, erode their will to resist, and gain dominance through asymmetric methods. This doctrine enables the CCP to pursue geopolitical goals through commercial infiltration, intellectual property theft, media manipulation, political subversion, and global influence campaigns, effectively turning every domain—finance, law, culture, and technology—into a battlefield where no rules constrain the tools or timing of engagement.

