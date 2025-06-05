In 2020, the United States was hit by COVID-19, and the resulting pandemic had a profoundly negative impact on the nation's health, economy, and stability. We can argue about whether that virus was intentionally released by the Chinese or jumped the fence as a result of sloppy lab practices. What is clear to any individual with a lick of sense, however, is that the virus was engineered by the Chinese to harm humans and originated in a Chinese lab.

Our response to the pandemic was catastrophically bad. We ignored our extensive planning for how to handle such an event and instead opted to vaccinate our way out of the crisis using experimental vaccines. Everyone with any real understanding of viruses like COVID-19 knew that this approach would fail and that the use of experimental drugs on the population was morally indefensible.

We did it anyway. Our response was an abject failure. Since then, we have done virtually nothing, up until very recently, to ensure we are better prepared next time.

In 2023, we discovered a secret Chinese bio lab in Reedley, California, in proximity to one of our key airbases.

“Reedley officials and personnel from CDPH and FCDPH executed a warrant on March 16 to inspect the warehouse at 850 I Street,” MidValley Times reported. “According to a declaration from Humero Prado, Assistant Director of Fresno County Public Health, which was filed in superior court, investigators discovered that one room of the warehouse was used to produce COVID-19 and pregnancy tests. In other rooms, investigators found blood, tissue, and other bodily fluid samples. They also found thousands of vials that contained unlabeled fluids.

California Globe

Investigators also found 900 genetically engineered mice, engineered to catch and carry COVID-19, living in “inhumane” conditions. 773 of the mice had to be euthanized, and officials found another 178 mice already dead.

The guy who owned the lab was a Chinese national named Wang Ziuquin Yao. Other addresses provided for identified authorized agents were either empty offices or addresses in China that could not be verified.

Investigators identified these infectious agents on site: chlamydia, E. Coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, hepatitis B and C, herpes 1 and 5, and rubella. The CDC also found samples of malaria. One freezer was labeled “Ebola”. Thousands of package boxes were found as well, many with shipping labels from China.

Afterward, we did essentially nothing. We still don’t know whether this lab was a purely commercial enterprise or part of a Chinese plot to attack America. We have made no effort to find out how many more there might be around the country.

Now we learn that two Chinese scientists have been charged with smuggling a toxic fungus into the United States that they planned to research at an American university.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, are charged with conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud, the US attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Michigan said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two Chinese nationals conspired to smuggle a fungus called Fusarium graminearum into the United States that causes “head blight,” a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice. Maybe that sounds relatively tame. It’s not. It is characterized as a “potential agroterrorism weapon.” It’s the kind of thing you can use to kill off crops and starve a nation.

According to the FBI, authorities also found a scientific article on Liu’s phone that was titled, “Plant-Pathogen Warfare under Changing Climate Conditions.”

In July 2024, Liu was turned away at the Detroit airport and sent back to China after he was found carrying a red plant material that turned out to be the fungus in his backpack. What follow-up, if any, was done at the time is unclear. The Biden administration did not consider the matter a big deal, apparently. Information obtained from Jian’s cellphone suggests that the two may have smuggled other biological material into the country on multiple prior occasions.

Biological agents are extremely dangerous. We are talking about organisms that can kill off our food supply. We are talking about organisms that, in some cases, might kill one out of every three Americans. We cannot afford to continue to ignore this topic and hope for the best or to prioritize corporate profits and vaccine sales over public safety.

We have in place now Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Let’s give them the support they need to address this threat. The Chinese bio warfare attack on America began some time ago, and it is continuing.