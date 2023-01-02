The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a U.S. government agency. It exists to promote public health and protect the American people from disease – or at least it did. Now the CDC is transformed, not just into a tool of Big Pharma, but as an instrument of indoctrination.
The CDC has undertaken the task of pushing American schools to promote “LGBTQ” inclusivity. It has created a self-assessment handbook and is demanding that teachers “commit to change” in order to be judged worthy of approval by the government apparatchiks who increasingly believe it is their right to tell the American people what to believe and how to behave.
The 32-page CDC handbook called “LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools” is effectively a Marxist-style set of principles by which schools, teachers, and administrators are now judged by the federal government. It is important to note that effectively anyone who performs any kind of function at a school is evaluated according to the criteria identified by the CDC. That includes – according to the CDC – “Staff at community organizations working in partnership with a school district or school (e.g., not-for-profit organizations, faith-based institutions).” It is also important to note that the CDC guidance makes no distinction between public and private schools.
The CDC handbook directs everyone working in America’s schools to take a self-assessment to determine how “woke” they are. Based on the self-assessment each individual is then given a grade designating how effectively they have incorporated the LGBTQ movement’s ideology.
“Mostly Cs is for “Commit to Changes” - (Minimally Inclusive) – You are not yet well prepared to provide inclusive and supportive environments for LGBTQ students. Commit to making changes, and you will move up the continuum in no time!”
“Mostly Bs is for “Beginning to Break Through” - (Moderately Inclusive) – You are working on the building blocks of inclusivity, doing some things that encourage supportive and LGBTQ-inclusive environments, but you still have room to grow. Work on broadening your horizons further, address your barriers, and expand your efforts further towards being an ally.”
“Mostly As is for “Awesome Ally” - (Highly Inclusive) – You are doing great work. You do a lot to support LGBTQ students and work toward an inclusive environment. Keep up your good efforts, while also recognizing there is always more you can do. Like all good allies, you will want to continue exploring and learning and share your knowledge with others.”
The questions participants in the self-assessment are asked to answer leave no doubt that there is only one acceptable ideology in America’s schools. If you continue to believe in the existence of only two genders, you are on the wrong side of history. If you use gender-based terms in your speech, like “man,” “woman,” “sir” or “ma’am” you are a dangerous reactionary. For now, we will simply brand you as such. At what point that transforms into you losing your job and being subjected to harsher sanctions remains unclear.
“1.2a—I use neutral terms (e.g., “partner” instead of “boyfriend” or “girlfriend”) to describe students’ romantic relationships instead of making assumptions.”
“1.3a—I correct those around me if I hear them using incorrect, outdated, derogatory, or harmful language or terminology (see Section 5: Glossary of Terms for updated language).”
“1.3d—I participate in my schools’ Gay Straight Alliance/Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA).”
“2.1d—The policy(s) in place allows students to use the bathroom/locker room which aligns to their chosen gender.”
“3.1c—My classroom or learning space includes visual labels (e.g., rainbow flags, pink triangles, unisex bathroom signs) marking it as a safe space for LGBTQ students.”
“3.4c—During sexual health education lessons, I present information on all types of sex, not centering on penis/vagina penetrative sex.”
“3.4e—During sexual health education lessons, I describe anatomy and physiology separate from gender (e.g., “a body with a penis,” “a body with a vagina”).”
There is in fact no consensus that any of the principles on which the CDC’s handbook is based are valid. Any responsible polling of the American people would find that they overwhelmingly disagree with the idea that gender is simply a social construct and that we are all just “assigned” a sex at birth. No significant number of Americans think replacing the word “man” with the term “body with a penis” makes any sense whatsoever.
It does not matter. In fact, in some ways, it is the point. The people pushing this LGBTQ agenda are bent on social transformation and revolution. Control over language is crucial. Destroying the nuclear family and any other institutions that stand in the way is essential.
Everyone must stand naked before the state, and submit fully and completely to its power. The COVID “pandemic” provided the template for how this can be done. Claim that government actions are related to health and the control of “disease” and suddenly all semblance of democratic government melts away. Unelected bureaucrats discovered they could close churches, forbid people from assembling in groups, and shutter businesses.
The pandemic itself may be fading from our memory. The revolutionaries in power have not forgotten the lesson. Label anything as a matter of “public health”, and suddenly you are omnipotent.
Time to get your mind right.
The CDC has decreed that every “body with a penis” and “body with a vagina” in America will get on board with the new ideology. Take the test, and be prepared to pay the price if you fail.
AND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Too bad these idiots don’t have balloon heads. All we would need to do is carry pins with us.
What - I thought all the "Momma Bears" were going to save us? I'm gonna be mean now, if you can't handle it that's cuz you don't really get 'what part of the movie' we are in. I giggled at the moms who finally saw what their kids were being taught and went to school boards to bleat, and even win some elections and seats. An important bit of context, there are 14,000 school boards in the U.S. We have penetrated a couple of hundred and by no means do we run even all those.
Why mean? Cuz it was those "momma bears" who rolled their eyes at me 20+ years ago when I was trying to talk about the marxism infecting all of our educational system via 'critical pedagogy' and other Crit Theory madness. I cannot tell you how many times I was dismissed and ignored when I was correct...
They had no clue then and they have no clue now. One cannot win an institutional battle from the bottom up in most cases cuz there is too much power to concentrate on small groups of dissidents. These lil naive bear-cubs are going to get their faces ripped off as many people have in the past. This is not the only time conservatives have challenged schoolboards.
They will be targeted with funds and strong candidates and a machinery that will defeat most of them in their first re-election. And they will keep going at them until they are gone. They can change the rules of the elections, they can make them occur separate from main election days, they can change the board composition. They can do oppo research on the conservative candidates - am I getting through yet? The Teachers Unions and other BigEd institutions at the fed and state level are not going to let some stupid parents change things by taking a few school board seats, lol. I mean, are you kidding me? And if they can't get the policies from the local boards, they'll drive it from the state level mandates or fed level. Or via lawfare in the courts. Or they'll sneak it in an lie about it, which is how they got all this in initially, via the "anti-bullying" programs that were imposed on schools. School board can't refuse that.
The Left has won the institutional battle decisively, in fact it's been a rout. They are now rolling out their cultural indoctrination without shame or hesitation as quickly as they can. We cannot stop them by running for school board seats, or via elections that are no longer legitimate. Those elections aren't worth winning cuz elected officials have very little control over govt in many real ways any more.
Consider that many private schools are adopting this too. Consider that many of the people you think are "nice" walking down the sidewalk or in the mall buy all this too and can't wait to continue to destroy our society? Consider that many people in our nation hate people like you and me intensely for not going along with this lunacy.
Consider that this is what total loss feels like - they win constantly. Solution is obvious, but nobody wants to talk about it. We keep playing by the rules, while they lie, cheat and steal all day long. And we just keep shrugging.