The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a U.S. government agency. It exists to promote public health and protect the American people from disease – or at least it did. Now the CDC is transformed, not just into a tool of Big Pharma, but as an instrument of indoctrination.

The CDC has undertaken the task of pushing American schools to promote “LGBTQ” inclusivity. It has created a self-assessment handbook and is demanding that teachers “commit to change” in order to be judged worthy of approval by the government apparatchiks who increasingly believe it is their right to tell the American people what to believe and how to behave.

The 32-page CDC handbook called “LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools” is effectively a Marxist-style set of principles by which schools, teachers, and administrators are now judged by the federal government. It is important to note that effectively anyone who performs any kind of function at a school is evaluated according to the criteria identified by the CDC. That includes – according to the CDC – “Staff at community organizations working in partnership with a school district or school (e.g., not-for-profit organizations, faith-based institutions).” It is also important to note that the CDC guidance makes no distinction between public and private schools.

The CDC handbook directs everyone working in America’s schools to take a self-assessment to determine how “woke” they are. Based on the self-assessment each individual is then given a grade designating how effectively they have incorporated the LGBTQ movement’s ideology.

“Mostly Cs is for “Commit to Changes” - (Minimally Inclusive) – You are not yet well prepared to provide inclusive and supportive environments for LGBTQ students. Commit to making changes, and you will move up the continuum in no time!” “Mostly Bs is for “Beginning to Break Through” - (Moderately Inclusive) – You are working on the building blocks of inclusivity, doing some things that encourage supportive and LGBTQ-inclusive environments, but you still have room to grow. Work on broadening your horizons further, address your barriers, and expand your efforts further towards being an ally.” “Mostly As is for “Awesome Ally” - (Highly Inclusive) – You are doing great work. You do a lot to support LGBTQ students and work toward an inclusive environment. Keep up your good efforts, while also recognizing there is always more you can do. Like all good allies, you will want to continue exploring and learning and share your knowledge with others.”

The questions participants in the self-assessment are asked to answer leave no doubt that there is only one acceptable ideology in America’s schools. If you continue to believe in the existence of only two genders, you are on the wrong side of history. If you use gender-based terms in your speech, like “man,” “woman,” “sir” or “ma’am” you are a dangerous reactionary. For now, we will simply brand you as such. At what point that transforms into you losing your job and being subjected to harsher sanctions remains unclear.

“1.2a—I use neutral terms (e.g., “partner” instead of “boyfriend” or “girlfriend”) to describe students’ romantic relationships instead of making assumptions.” “1.3a—I correct those around me if I hear them using incorrect, outdated, derogatory, or harmful language or terminology (see Section 5: Glossary of Terms for updated language).” “1.3d—I participate in my schools’ Gay Straight Alliance/Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA).” “2.1d—The policy(s) in place allows students to use the bathroom/locker room which aligns to their chosen gender.” “3.1c—My classroom or learning space includes visual labels (e.g., rainbow flags, pink triangles, unisex bathroom signs) marking it as a safe space for LGBTQ students.” “3.4c—During sexual health education lessons, I present information on all types of sex, not centering on penis/vagina penetrative sex.” “3.4e—During sexual health education lessons, I describe anatomy and physiology separate from gender (e.g., “a body with a penis,” “a body with a vagina”).” cdc.gov

There is in fact no consensus that any of the principles on which the CDC’s handbook is based are valid. Any responsible polling of the American people would find that they overwhelmingly disagree with the idea that gender is simply a social construct and that we are all just “assigned” a sex at birth. No significant number of Americans think replacing the word “man” with the term “body with a penis” makes any sense whatsoever.

It does not matter. In fact, in some ways, it is the point. The people pushing this LGBTQ agenda are bent on social transformation and revolution. Control over language is crucial. Destroying the nuclear family and any other institutions that stand in the way is essential.

Everyone must stand naked before the state, and submit fully and completely to its power. The COVID “pandemic” provided the template for how this can be done. Claim that government actions are related to health and the control of “disease” and suddenly all semblance of democratic government melts away. Unelected bureaucrats discovered they could close churches, forbid people from assembling in groups, and shutter businesses.

The pandemic itself may be fading from our memory. The revolutionaries in power have not forgotten the lesson. Label anything as a matter of “public health”, and suddenly you are omnipotent.

Time to get your mind right.

The CDC has decreed that every “body with a penis” and “body with a vagina” in America will get on board with the new ideology. Take the test, and be prepared to pay the price if you fail.

