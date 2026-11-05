On 28 October 2025, more than 2,500 Brazilian police went into the Alemão and Penha favelas (roughly meaning slums or shantytowns) of Rio de Janeiro to go after the leadership of the Comando Vermelho gang. The gang responded to the police with attacks from the air. At least 121 people were killed, including four police officers, the deadliest police operation in Rio’s history. Rio’s state government posted video of drones dropping bombs on police officers in Penha and said this was no longer a common crime issue. It was narco-terrorism.

One year later, a new report from Militant Wire confirms that Brazil’s two big criminal armies have added grenade-dropping drones to their operational modus operandi. This is not a regional crime story. If you understand what is happening in Mexico, Colombia, and on our own southern border, the Brazilian gangs’ drone and grenade attacks suggest something entirely different. This indicates that the cheap drone war perfected in the Ukraine theater has now come to the Western Hemisphere, and that it is working its way north.

Brazil: from spotter to striker

The groups involved are the Comando Vermelho (Red Command) and the Terceiro Comando Puro (Pure Third Command). According to Militant Wire, they now drop grenades from drones on each other and on the police from time to time.

The report is careful, and we should be too. Strikes are not yet routine. Most Brazilian gang drones still do what most criminal drones do everywhere: they surveil. They spot police convoys, map rival turf and give lookouts eyes from above – all to allow their criminal activities to continue unfettered from police or military interference.

But the line is being crossed more often. In March 2026, during a firefight in Gardênia Azul, criminals dropped a drone-carried grenade on police who had come to check a turf war between the Comando Vermelho and militia gunmen. The pattern is familiar. Surveillance comes first. Then someone straps on a grenade.

Mexico: the laboratory

If Brazil is where this is starting, Mexico is where it has matured. A study by the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE) counted 221 weaponized drone incidents attributed to cartels or criminal groups from 2021 through 2025. Twenty-seven of those attacks killed people, 77 in all.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leads the attributed attacks, followed by La Nueva Familia Michoacana – however 136 incidents could not be attributed to any specific group. The attacks began in Michoacán and Guerrero. They are now spreading, including into states on the U.S. border.

The past year shows what that looks like on the ground:

February 2026: As Mexico took down CJNG leader “El Mencho,” drone attacks hit a state prosecutor’s office in Buenavista, Michoacán.

May 2026: Los Ardillos hit highland villages in Guerrero with drone-borne explosives, forcing about 1,000 families to flee.

July 2026: While the World Cup played in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, La Nueva Familia Michoacana opened a drone-and-gunfire siege on the village of Guajes de Ayala.

On the border: Baja California officials blamed a cartel for an explosive drone attack on a police station, and the Tijuana prosecutor’s office was hit by an explosive drone in October 2025.

These are not hobbyists. In late 2025, Mexican authorities arrested a suspected Gulf Cartel member holding 151 drone explosives, 18 drones, and his own anti-drone gear.

Colombia: The Swarm Arrives

Colombia shows where this is going next. FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) dissident factions, above all the Jaime Martínez front in Cauca, now use drones against the army and police on a routine basis, not just a one-off stunt.