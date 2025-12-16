Frank Gaffney and Sam Faddis discuss the Muslim Brotherhood and its goals.

“Islam cannot accept any compromise with jahiliyyah, either in its concept or in the modes of living derived from this concept. Either Islam will remain, or jahiliyyah; Islam cannot accept or agree to a situation which is half-Islam and half-jahiliyyah”.

Sayyid Qutb, a key theorist for the Muslim Brotherhood who was instrumental in its founding.

Part One

Jahiliyyah means ignorance. It is the term used by the Muslim Brotherhood for the West.

Still think you can reason with these guys?

Part Two