In early 1917 the Tsar of Russia was overthrown in a true popular uprising. The Bolsheviks, antecedents of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, were then a relatively small component of a broader, largely democratic movement. In short order thereafter, however, Lenin and his cronies showed their true nature. They had no interest in allowing the people to rule. Democracy held no attraction for them.

What followed was a Bolshevik coup plain and simple. All pretense of respect for the popular will was discarded. Dissent was suppressed. Opponents were imprisoned. Convinced of their right to rule and their own infallibility, the Bolsheviks seized power and crushed Russian democracy.

We see the same forces at work today. Joe Biden’s administration is wildly unpopular. His policies are a failure. An administration that respected the principles of democracy would change course, evolve, and seek to regain the people’s trust.

The powers that be – in and behind this administration – have no intention of doing so, however. They have nothing but contempt for the American people. These are zealots, infused with a Marxist ideology and convinced of their own almost divine right to rule. Growing opposition to their policies means only one thing to them.

The opposition must be crushed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has now created a Disinformation Governance Board. It will operate under the umbrella of the already terrifying Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) in DHS. The purview of this new entity will be to curb disinformation and radicalization. Those are codewords that refer to ‘facts the administration does not like’ and ‘ideas contrary to its own’.

Of particular note in this regard, according to DHS Secretary Mayorkas disinformation is any “election misinformation.” That means while it is ok for Democratic party operatives to work overtime to rig and steal elections the government will come after anyone who talks about it.

The head of this terrifying new body is a lady named Nina Jankowicz. She is a Democratic party operative. She has spent her time since 2016 pushing the obscene Trump-Russia collusion narrative and assuring you Hunter Biden’s laptop is not real. She was quoted recently as saying that the prospect of more free speech on Twitter made her shudder.

All of this is occurring under the direction of a gentleman named Joshua Geltzer. Geltzer is the Special Assistant to the President and Special Advisor to the Homeland Security Advisor on Countering Domestic Violent Extremism. In this role, Geltzer oversaw the creation of the new national strategy for countering domestic violent extremism. This is the absurd document produced by the Biden administration, which claimed that white supremacists (read Trump supporters) posed the number one threat to American national security. The obvious purpose of this document was to provide the underpinning for efforts by all elements of the national security apparatus to act again anyone opposing Biden and his policies. Geltzer is the guy whose job it is to oversee a ‘whole of government’ effort to weaponize law enforcement, intelligence, and private industry to crush dissent and keep the Biden administration in power.

Geltzer took office almost immediately after Biden moved into the White House. In short order thereafter the Pentagon established what amounts to a commissar whose job it is to identify and remove from the service all those who refuse to swear allegiance to the new ideology. Bishop Garrison is officially the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Diversity and Inclusion. He runs something called the Countering Extremism Working Group. His job is to hunt down and purge from the ranks all who do not accept the new doctrine of critical race theory and do not believe that America is an inherently racist and evil nation.

Garrison believes that free speech is a digital “black plague.” His job is to hunt down all those spreading “disinformation” and destroy them. To that end, he has brought in a firm called Babel Street to suck up data off the Internet including social media posts, bypass First Amendment restrictions, and flag “dissidents” to government attention. Babel Street hunts for anyone within DOD who does not adhere to the party line.

DOD doesn’t stop there, however. It also works with private tech companies to control what its employees can see online. Using sophisticated software these companies redirect your Internet searches so that you are steered to content DOD wants you to see and away from sites it wants you to avoid. In some cases it feeds you content deliberately created to shape your perceptions of the world.

The pace with which all of these measures are being employed is only accelerating in the face of popular opposition to Biden’s agenda. Google for instance has just rolled out new software, which will automatically correct your typing online to make sure you are using approved “woke” phraseology. Users will be warned that what they entered “may not be inclusive to all readers,” and that they should “consider using different words.” Approved suggestions will then be provided. Google now not only reads every word you type but also tells you what to type.

All of this is mind-boggling and horrifying enough, but the Biden administration intends to employ more old-fashioned means to guarantee its continued rule as well. Elon Musk recently bought Twitter and has promised to restore free speech to the social media giant. The ink wasn’t even dry on that deal before the Justice Department announced it was launching an investigation of Musk’s car company Tesla. If the government cannot shut Musk up it will see if it can bankrupt or imprison him.

Ever since the birth of the republic, we have enshrined the principle of free speech. It has been accepted without question that every American has the right to speak his or her mind. We have trusted the free market of ideas and understood that it will ultimately show us the truth and weed out the lies.

The people in power now do not accept that principle. They do not believe in free speech. They understand that it is their enemy and will expose them as the liars and charlatans they are.

Free speech then must be crushed. Democracy must be subverted. The Bolsheviks in Washington know what they must do, and they are making their move.

Share