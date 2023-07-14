In 1917 in Russia, the Tsar abdicated. A provisional government was formed. The Bolsheviks were not yet in power.

As they prepared to seize power the Bolsheviks knew they had to gain control of the military and prevent it from working against them. They began subversion of the army from within. Troops sympathetic to their cause began to be encouraged to wear red ribbons on their uniforms to show where they stood ideologically.

Today’s Marxists in this radical regime understand the same principles. They are hard at work transforming and neutering the American military and bending it to their will.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, a former Clinton intern, gave a wide-ranging interview recently in which she spoke expansively of the plans of the Biden administration to overhaul our military and alter its composition. Depending too much on military families could create a “warrior caste,” Wormuth said. She wants to pull people into uniform who have no connection to military service.

“The Army is strategically deploying recruiters to communities across the country based on demographics, ethnicity, race, and gender,” Wormuth said in a written statement.

In pursuit of the new ideological goals the military now has REDCAT quotas. REDCAT stands for Racial Ethnic Designation Category and was created to track conformity with identity politics. The Army has quota goals and is pushing to bring its REDCAT numbers into line with what the ideologues in charge have decreed. We aren’t looking for the best people. We are looking for the right people in the sense of those who conform to the vision of the powers that be.

To that end, active-duty personnel are compelled to provide information on things like their ethnic background. A recent message from the United States Army Special Operations Command urged soldiers to “select the ethnic group code that includes the most accurate description of ethnic background or combination of ethnicities in their ethnic background.”

There is no ambiguity about what is going on. The Biden administration recently issued a statement opposing a provision in the latest military spending bill that would require promotions within the military to be based only on merit, rather than on things gender, sexual orientation, and race. Per the statement, basing promotions on performance alone would diminish DOD’s ability to maintain “a dignified, respectful, and safe workplace.” “Legislation that reduces DoD’s ability to create a positive work environment and fully leverage the best our nation has to offer puts the Department at a strategic disadvantage,” the statement further claims.

In pursuit of its goal of transforming the military, the Biden administration has been direct and heavy-handed. The Navy just recruited a drag queen using the name “Harpy Daniels” to be their new “Digital Ambassador.”

DOD now has the equivalent of a commissar to push the transformation of the military. His name is Bishop Garrison. He runs something called the Countering Extremist Activity Working Group” (CEAWG). Garrison is a radical leftist who routinely disparages conservatives and says “systemic racism is one of our greatest national security challenges.” He is an adherent of the “1619 Project”, which, based on shoddy scholarship, seeks to push the demonstrably false thesis that all of the wealth of modern America is based on slavery and that America is a fundamentally racist nation.

Kelisa Wing was until recently reassigned the Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) officer for DOD. In this capacity Wing pushed the thesis that all white people benefited from “white privilege” and that “white privilege hurts a lot of people.” In 2020, Wing tweeted: “I'm exhausted with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions. [T]his lady actually had the Caudacity to say that black people can be racist too…. I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS.” (Caudacity is a derogatory word to describe the behavior of white people who dare to disagree with Wing and her radical ideas.)

https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/ee1d7a86-6d0c-4f08-bd15-24e5b28e54b7/3756824FA9C21B819BB97AAB16221530.woke-warfighters-report-3.pdf

The transformation of the military includes the academies where Critical Race Theory (CRT) is now taught to cadets and midshipmen.

The Biden Administration wants to indoctrinate a new generation of military leadership at the U.S. Service Academies with Critical Race Theory (CRT). Midshipmen at the Naval Academy are expected to read the book “How To Be An Antiracist” a book that teaches that “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination,” that capitalism is racist, and that people by virtue of their race are inherently oppressive or privileged while others are inherently victimized or oppressed.

The book is a fundamentally Marxist treatise that posits that the world is divided between “oppressed” and “oppressor,” and that history is the story of the clashes between the two. According to this ideology, the oppressor class has inherent advantages that benefit it at the expense of the oppressed. The only way to mitigate that injustice is to actively take ‘advantages’ away from the “oppressor.” In the American context that means it is justified to discriminate against white people in order to balance the scales.

The 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan for SOCOM begins, “diversity and inclusion are operational imperatives.” The plan goes on to say that “leaders must integrate diversity and inclusion efforts into unit goals, mission objectives, talent management initiatives, and operational priorities for a successful implementation.”

During his recent confirmation hearing, General Brown, who has been nominated to be the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs was asked to comment on a situation in which a female soldier in training was forced to shower with biological males because those males “identified” as female. Brown did not respond with horror or anger or promise to end this kind of madness. Instead, he gave a long-winded response suggesting that he would be sensitive to avoiding situations in which service members were made uncomfortable.

What we are witnessing is not sloppy thinking or weak leadership. What we are witnessing is a deliberate effort to fundamentally alter the nature of the U.S. military. The world’s greatest meritocracy is under assault by those who would reshape our armed services into expressly revolutionary entities intent on the remaking of our society and the destruction of the republic.

None of this is by accident. None of this is unintentional. The Bolsheviks knew they had to target the military. So do Joe and his comrades.

