In Baltimore, there is a backlog of at least 200 bodies awaiting autopsies. A parking garage has been turned into a makeshift morgue. The city is awash in deaths caused by homicide, drug overdoses, and other “deaths of despair”.

This is Joe Biden’s America, one in which law enforcement is demonized, drugs flood across an open border and the federal authorities obsess over making kindergarteners wear face masks to defend against a disease that kills almost no one under eighteen.

State officials say the backlog will only get worse. They expect 300 bodies to be stacked up by the end of the month. “They’re storing bodies in a cooler in a parking garage. It’s a mess,” said Patrick Moran, president of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, which includes autopsy assistants, lab techs, and forensic investigators.

The chief medical examiner for Maryland, Dr. Victor Weedn, has formally requested help from federal mortuary disaster teams. These are the same kinds of teams dispatched to New York after 9/11.

In a recent email to his staff obtained by The Baltimore Banner, Weedn wrote: “The entire OCME staff is struggling to cope. We are receiving endless calls from families, who have to wait without being given an answer to their questions when their loved one will be released. We have no good answers for them.”

There is no good news on the horizon. Large parts of Baltimore have been shooting galleries for some time now. The pace of the slaughter is increasing. As of late January, Baltimore was on pace to exceed last year’s horrific total of killings. In most cases, no one is arrested for the murders that occur. The police have no leads. The killers walk free.

Someone is murdered in Baltimore on average every 30 hours. Increasingly, the victims are children. An entire generation of young men is being lost. In desperation residents of violence-prone areas paint “no-shoot zone” on building walls. The pleas have no effect.

“Whatever you do, don’t go to Baltimore,” Tucker Carson warned viewers recently. “It’s one of the worst places in the western hemisphere. It’s a bit of Haiti in the mid-Atlantic.” He is sadly correct.

Meanwhile, Biden and his feckless advisors continue to drone on about equity and support the mad philosophy of defunding the police. The same people who claim to be the defenders of minorities and obsessed with the plight of Black America standby and do nothing as predominately Black cities like Baltimore are ravaged by violence.

The Biden administration’s track record on drugs is if anything even worse. Joe has effectively abandoned control over our southern border. The territory on the other side of that border in Mexico is controlled by massive and powerful drug cartels. They are the ones moving the illegals into the United States. They are also the ones pumping massive quantities of drugs like fentanyl into this nation.

U.S. authorities reported a 4000% increase in seizures of fentanyl at the border in 2021. Yet as massive as the amount seized is, authorities also say they think they are only capturing at best 5%of what is coming across.

https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/grassley-the-border-crisis-is-fueling-fentanyl-deaths

Fentanyl is fifty times stronger than heroin. Two-thirds of the overdose deaths in America are from fentanyl. It is mixed into all sorts of other drugs without the users knowing.

Overdose deaths linked to synthetic opioids like fentanyl tripled among teenagers and went up five times among Black teens in the past two years. The death rate from fentanyl overdoses is higher among Black Americans than any other group.



https://secureservercdn.net/166.62.108.196/w7l.6b7.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/deathsbyrace.pdf?time=1644505441

Baltimore is no different from the rest of the country. Roughly eighty percent of overdoses in Baltimore involve fentanyl. Over 1000 people a year die of overdoses every year in the city.

All of this is preventable. The federal government could secure the border tomorrow and dramatically reduce the flow of poison into our major cities. Law enforcement – with the backing of local, state, and federal authorities – could shut down gangs, take guns off the street and create an environment in which decent, law-abiding citizens could live without fear and raise their children in safety.

The people of Baltimore and other once-great American cities are not dying, because we do not know how to help them, or we lack the means. They are dying because of clear, affirmative choices made by the Biden administration and those who share their worldview at the state and local level.

The people of Baltimore are dying, and it is Joe Biden’s policies that are killing them.