An OpEd by Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Zumwalt

Lt. Col. James Zumwalt is a retired Marine infantry officer who served in the Vietnam War, the 1989 intervention into Panama and Desert Storm. He is a senior analyst for Ravenna Associates and heads a security consulting firm named after his father: Admiral Zumwalt & Consultants, Inc

In a world in which progressivism in the U.S. has so changed the norm, we should not be surprised by the latest developments in the world of President Joe Biden. But if one examines Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report concerning Biden’s classified materials scandal and then listens to what the president has to say to defend himself, things have gone crazy.

The bottom line of the report is that there will be no criminal charges against Biden for “willfully” retaining classified documents in 2017 after serving as vice president and then sharing the sensitive material with a ghostwriter. Hur claims the evidence “does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In justifying his findings, Hur defends BIden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” adding that he could not even recall when he served as vice president or the year his elder son, Beau, died.

What Hur is saying is, yes, Biden did violate the law but because he lives in a mental fog, let’s not prosecute him. Of course, Hur is commenting on his evaluation of Biden now as opposed to when Biden actually committed the act.

The fact that the man now serving as our president is found by an independent investigator to be unable to remember key events in his life such as when he served as vice president and when his son died is worrisome enough. But even more worrisome is the fact that those responsible for recognizing the president is in such a state of mental incapacitation and for taking action to remove him from office are the vice president and members of the Cabinet who have done nothing.

The 25th Amendment specifically provides for the following action:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

The absolute silence from the vice president and Cabinet members can only lead to two possible conclusions: 1) despite their regular contact with Biden they themselves are inept in identifying a presidential incapacity Hur could identify in a few interviews or 2) while recognizing such an incapacity, they are unwilling to discharge their duty to the people to act due to prioritizing their own interests in maintaining power.

But the crazy part of all this is, having escaped criminal charges for being “an elderly man with a poor memory,” a defiant Biden rushes to defend himself by claiming, “My memory is fine!”

Election 2024: ‘My Memory Is Fine,’ a Defiant Biden Declares After Speci...

The special counsel opted not to pursue charges against the president but raised questions about his mental acui...

Biden cannot have it both ways. If he is to avoid prosecution for a failure to protect classified data because he has “a poor memory,” then that should carry over to his ability to serve as president. But, in a most unusual situation, we have a special counsel unwilling to prosecute due to the exception the accused has “a poor memory” while we have the accused basically claiming he does not have a poor memory, thereby suggesting perhaps he should be prosecuted.

Should Biden be prosecuted on charges of corruption for monies received from foreign countries, we will undoubtedly see this defense raised again. And, interestingly, Hur’s special report opens the door for a repeat performance by Biden to walk away from the Oval Office with classified documents again in hand.

“Bizarro World” is a fictional planet created by Dell Comics many years ago where things are the opposite of what they are here. The planet is cube-shaped; good investments lose money; it is ugliness rather than beauty that is more appreciated. When it comes to politics, we are living in a Bizarro World as a mentally incapacitated president is good for America!

Share