In war, the enemy gets a vote. They make plans too. Just because you have decided on a course of action and want a particular result does not mean your opponent is required to cooperate.

Witness what is happening in Chicago right now. President Trump has declared Antifa a terrorist organization and promised to destroy the nationwide networks that feed it and help it organize. In and of itself, that means nothing. Until this “crackdown” starts to produce concrete results, Antifa remains alive and well and is fighting back. Its immediate target is Chicago, where Antifa forces have encircled the Broadview ICE detention facility.

“Today, over 200 rioters blocked access to one of the gates in front of the Broadview Processing Center, and another 30 have swarmed another gate and are attempting to forcibly and illegally trespass on federal property. Rioters arrived with boxes of fireworks, N95 masks, gas masks, goggles, knee and elbow protection, and large quantities of food and water. These lawless rioters began chanting “Arrest ICE, Shoot ICE,” and one of the rioters was apprehended with a gun, and it was confiscated by law enforcement.”

Department of Homeland Security Press Release

The federal government called on Illinois Governor Pritzker to condemn the riots and call for their end. Pritzker is unlikely to help. He says that ICE is transforming the United States into Nazi Germany. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson calls ICE “secret police” who “are terrorizing our communities.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said late Friday she had ordered Justice Department agents to guard Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities and directed counterterrorism task forces to look into attacks against federal authorities. What exactly that means and what DOJ forces we are talking about remains unclear.

“At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime,” Bondi wrote on X.

Antifa does not appear intimidated. The Anarchist News, a leftist propaganda site, is calling for “all anarchists across the country” to disrupt operations at ICE facilities in every city.

“We invite all anarchists across the country not only to occupy and disrupt operations at ICE facilities in every city, but to celebrate life with fire against the death march of American law and order. With tactical diversity, let’s meet in the streets and wage a carnival of war against ICE and all authority!”

A Call for Anarchist Action in America

The Anarchist site Crimethinc has begun to publish updates from the Broadview action much as it did during the riots in American cities during the first Trump administration. These updates not only help motivate Antifa forces they also provide strategic direction and focus.

“The processing center in Broadview holds roughly 150 prisoners at any given time; it serves as a hub for ICE activity across the Midwest. Higher-capacity ICE detention centers are illegal in Illinois, making the location a logistical chokepoint in the transportation of prisoners. As federal resources for this center have ballooned to satisfy far-right politicians’ desire for xenophobic violence, the Broadview location has become increasingly important as a critical piece of infrastructure.”

The “protesters” outside Bridgewater calling for the deaths of ICE agents are not random individuals who just happened to be there. They are members of a highly organized collective directed there as part of a nationwide strategic effort to prevent the federal government from carrying out its goals.

Running throughout the posts from Bridgewater and through Antifa communications nationwide is this theme. This is now all-out war. The time for symbolic actions has passed. It is time to commit. Implicit in all this is the real bottom line.

It is time to kill. It is time for a real revolution.

“If the courage we are seeing is to escape specialized and repetitious clashes with better-equipped state forces, it will need to forgo media spectacle to take more proactive efforts against deportation infrastructure. We need to define what it would mean to achieve victory over the state’s agents and facilities and articulate the fight for liberation that underlies the shift towards more generalized confrontation with the representatives of the state and capital.”

Crimethinc

“It happened in Turkey to the Armenians.

It happened in Europe during the Holocaust.

It’s happening in Gaza right now.

It’s getting underway at ICE facilities around the US.

And if we don’t put a stop to it, one day it could happen to you, too.

Dehumanization paves the way for ethnic cleansing.”

Crimethinc

We continue to respond to individual Antifa actions by arresting relative handfuls of individuals and then attempting to prosecute them. We have done nothing to date to impact the vast networks that exist in our country or to cut off the flow of money and supplies to the leftist forces trying to burn this country down.

The President clearly understands this. He speaks regularly now about taking the fight to the people who are organizing this violence and paying for it. That’s a good first step, but until our law enforcement and intelligence agencies actually do something in response to the President’s direction, we remain in an ineffective reactive mode while the enemy is openly talking about burning the whole system to the ground.

The battle for Chicago is on. That’s just another step on the road to real revolution.