“If you are elected, what would you do on day one in the White House?”

Dana Bash in this weeks’ interview of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“Well, there are a number of things. I will tell you, first and foremost, one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class.”

Kamala Harris responding to Bash.

Biden has been the worst President in American history. Leaving aside the nightmare that is American foreign policy, on the domestic front Joe has made the life of every ordinary American measurably worse. Kamala has stood by his side the entire time and championed his policies. She has destroyed your quality of life, and now she wants you to give her four more years in which to inflict yet more damage.

A record number of Americans are living in their cars. These are not just vagrants. These are folks with jobs that used to pay a living wage. Flight attendants with major airlines can’t afford to rent apartments in the cities in which they are based. They sleep in their cars and rely upon the meals during flights to feed themselves. Many cities have now created safe “parking zones” in which people can keep the cars in which they sleep. Not since the depths of the Great Depression and Hoovervilles have we seen the like.

Over 3 million Americans now live in their vehicles.

Kamala’s entire campaign is built on lies. Her claims about the economy are no different. In her bizarro universe, she and Joe saved America from economic collapse and rescued us from the Trump administration. Let’s take a look at some actual facts.

Over Biden’s nearly four years in office, inflation is up roughly 20%. Under Trump, inflation was up 8%.

Biden did not inherit inflation from Trump as Joe now claims. In Trump’s last four months in office, the inflation rate was:

Oct. 20—1.2%

Nov. 20—1.3%

Dec. 20—1.5%

Jan. 21—1.4%

Eighteen months later, under Biden, it was 9.1%.

The mortgage interest rate was 2.9% when Trump left office. The mortgage interest rate is now roughly 7%. That’s more than twice as high. That means the mortgage payment on a median-value home is now TWICE as high under Biden as under Trump.

A 2023 survey found that 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, a 6% increase from the previous year. Over three-quarters of Americans struggle to save or invest anything after paying their monthly expenses.

A new Empower study revealed more than 1 in 5 (21%) Americans have no emergency funds on hand. Nearly 2 in 5 (37%) couldn’t afford an emergency expense over $400. Americans have accumulated a median emergency savings of just $600. Many have no savings at all.

A new survey released by Bankrate found that, while an overwhelming majority of Americans agree homeownership is the most common American Dream, 78% of say they can’t afford it.

The American Dream is dead. Joe and Kamala killed it. Young couples aren’t saving money and getting ready to buy a place in which to raise a family. They are barely hanging on in cramped apartments and praying nothing goes wrong this month. They make minimum payments on their credit cards and try not to think about how close they are to bouncing checks. They are filling up the car on the way home from work and living in fear of what the final cost will be at the pump.

Increasingly, Americans can’t even afford fast food. According to a recent Lending Tree survey, 78% of Americans now see fast food as a luxury.

Rampant inflation has forced millions of Americans to change their spending habits.

The majority of Americans say they have to eat fast food less due to out-of-control inflation. Those feeling the pain the most are those with low-wage jobs, parents with young children, and women. These are precisely the people that Joe and Kamala claim to represent, and yet these are the people their policies are killing.

According to Lending Tree, nearly two-thirds (65%) of Americans say they’ve felt “sticker shock” by the size of their bill at a fast-food restaurant in the past six months.

All over the country restaurant chains are feeling the impact. Restaurants are closing their doors forever. Some chains like Red Lobster have been forced to file for bankruptcy. Other chains closing stores across the country include: Hardee’s, PDQ, Bojangles, Popeyes, KFC, Dairy Queen, Papa John’s, Arby’s, Wendy’s, In-N-Out, Burger King, Boston Market, and Steak ‘N Shake.

It’s not just restaurants. Retailers are going under as well.

This week Dollar General missed Wall Street's profit and sales expectations and cut its full-year forecast, citing that core customers "feel financially constrained." Big Lots is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. The company has experienced a sharp decline in sales over the last two years as elevated inflation and high interest rates depress demand.

Credit card debt in America is at an all-time high of $1.14 trillion. That is up 48% since 2021 when Joe and Kamala took control.

Household debt is at an all-time high of $17.8 trillion. That’s up 26% since Joe and Kamala took over.

Over nine percent of all credit card holders are delinquent on their minimum payments. Roughly eight percent of all auto loans are in delinquency.

The average monthly car loan payment in the U.S. is $735 for new vehicles and $523 for used ones.

The quality of life of all Americans is being destroyed. Biden and Harris are burning the economy to the ground. And, now, Kamala wants more matches.