We have read in the pages of AND Magazine that the rising tide of illegal immigrants is bringing a plague of tuberculosis to America. Supporting that report is an article in the June 28th issue of Epoch Times titled, “Malaria Reemerges in the U.S. for the First Time in 20 Years.” These warnings of the sudden reemergence of long-conquered diseases pale before the astounding rise of other diseases and chronic ailments in the United States. For example, autism was extremely rare in the United States before the 1940s. Then it began to rise:

1980: 1 in 10,000 (births)

2002: 1 in 250

2008: 1 in 88

2013: 1 in 50

2016: 1 in 36

Congressman Chip Pickering described the autism epidemic in sobering terms: "More children will be diagnosed with autism this year than AIDS, diabetes, and cancer combined." The accelerating rate of autism in newborns led David Martin, Chairman, M·CAM International, to predict, “By the year 2030, one in two children in the United States will be diagnosed with autism.” So a question arises: Is the growing use of vaccines in America causing the growing autism epidemic?

An example of the deadly effect of vaccines is the enormous disaster caused by the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine in Africa. After 30 years of observation, it was clearly shown that children vaccinated with the DPT vaccine were dying of other causes at 10 times the rate of those who were not vaccinated. That tragedy underscores the amazing fact that not one vaccine used in the United States has ever been tested in a long-term placebo-controlled trial before being licensed by the FDA. That means no vaccine has ever been safety tested for its ability to cure or prevent a disease against an inert placebo vaccine. (Vaccine trials are actually studied against another vaccine (not a mostly inert placebo-like saline solution for example.)

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was at a Town Hall meeting moderated by journalist Elizabeth Vargas on 28 June. She challenged RFK’s dim view of childhood vaccines by saying, “Nearly every scientific and medical organization including the CDC, the FDA, the AMA, the American Academy of Pediatrics, all say you’re wrong on this issue.” Kennedy retorted by saying those organizations have never independently arrived at their conclusions, implying the baleful influence of Big Pharma.

When Vargas then stated: “The FDA says, and in fact, on its website, you can clearly see vaccines go through three stages of testing against double-blind placebo. They already do that testing.” Kennedy’s answer was, “They will not tell you that there’s a vaccine that has ever undergone a long-term placebo-controlled trial prior to licensing -- because it’s not true.” He was correct. Every vaccine that was injected into us was never tested against a placebo. Kennedy made that fact very clear by adding, “We have a corrupt federal agency [FDA] that is lying to the AMA and all those agencies and all those doctors. But those agencies are controlled by Pharma. That is the problem.”

Big Pharma is now touting a chickenpox vaccine, warning that it could infect adults who have young children and so the adults should be vaccinated. But a paper in the NIH’s National Library of Medicine states that “Mass varicella (chickenpox) vaccination is expected to cause a major epidemic of herpes-zoster (shingles), affecting more than 50% of those aged 10-44 years at the introduction of vaccination.” In other words, taking a vaccine against a simple childhood disease will cause a major epidemic of shingles in young adults, and, unlike chickenpox, shingles is an extraordinarily painful disease.

An important study by Dr. Paul Thomas MD highlights the question of unlimited vaccines for children. As he stated on the website www.doctorsandscience.com he cheerfully responded to his Medical Board’s challenge to prove the recommendations in his book, The Vaccine-Friendly Plan, were superior to the CDC’s long schedule of recommended vaccinations. He hired an expert to analyze his patients’ records. The result of that analysis of 560 unvaccinated children, versus 2,700 that were vaccinated, was a series of charts. Those charts clearly showed vaccinated children suffered much more from diseases like asthma, and required many more visits to a doctor because of chronic diseases than did unvaccinated children.

Here is more Control Group Data from Dr. Thomas’ research.

Vaccinated/Unvaccinated

• Chronic Conditions - 60% / 5.71%

• Arthritis - 16.67% / 0%

• Heart Disease - 48% / 0%

• Diabetes - 10% / 0%

• Asthma - 7.7% / 0%

• Autism - 2.5% / 0%

• ADHD - 9.4% / 0.47%

• Cancer - 6.0% / 0%

Finally, let’s look at the Amish in the light of vaccines as Steve Kirsch, founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, did in testimony before the Pennsylvania State Senate. He said about the Amish: “We can’t find an autistic kid who was unvaccinated.” He went on to state: “The Amish are a perfect example of a large group of people who are largely unvaccinated. You won’t find kids with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), autoimmune disease, PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections), PANS (Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome), (or) with epilepsy. You just don’t find any of these chronic diseases in the Amish.” Not only that but: “The Amish died of Covid at a rate 90 times lower than the rest of America.”

When he was asked about government studies regarding why the Amish and their children have such extraordinary resistance to disease, Kirsch said: “The US government has been studying the Amish for decades, but there’s never been a report out to the public,” adding, “After decades of studying the Amish, there’s no report because the report would be devastating to the narrative. It would show that the CDC has been harming the public for decades, saying nothing and burying all the data.”

Then Kirsch testified the truth about all vaccines, saying: “If you compare the results of kids whose mom didn’t get vaccinated, no K shot, and no vaccines, and if you compare the outcomes of those kids versus kids who got the CDC schedule (of vaccinations) there is a dramatic difference. It is an unbelievable difference. It is a difference that nobody wants to talk about. There are no studies – zero – that show the opposite.”

Are the Amish being harassed by federal agencies because they are such an embarrassment to Big Pharma’s plan for endless vaccines? Farmers like Amos Miller might think so. Miller has been harassed by armed agents of the USDA (Department of Agriculture), the Department of Justice, and the CDC for almost seven years for practicing organic and sustainable traditional farming.

You only have to look at the revolving doors between the CDC, FDA, and Big Pharma to know the truth.

