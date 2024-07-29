Kamala Harris is worried about radical Islamic terrorism. She’s not worried about terrorist attacks. She’s worried about people using the term “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Our borders no longer exist. Every security service on the planet is sounding the alarm regarding the rising threat of terrorist attacks in the West, and the woman who wants to be President thinks we are being too harsh in our use of terminology.

It would almost be amusing if it were not all so serious.

Joe Biden fled Afghanistan and turned it over to the Taliban. They created what amounts to a terrorist super state. Inside this safe haven radical Islamic terrorist groups are organizing, training, and preparing to unleash hell on the West.

Recently the Special Operations Association sent a letter to Congress highlighting the growing danger. Drawing on information obtained from resistance groups in Afghanistan the Association expressed its “profound concern about the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications for U.S. national security.” The letter went on to highlight these specific concerns:

“1. Imminent Threat to U.S. Security: Afghanistan is once again becoming a breeding ground for terrorist activities aimed at the U.S. The violations of the Doha Agreement have led to the resurgence of multiple terror safe havens. “

“2. Strengthening Terrorist Alliances: The relationship between the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and ISIS-K has deepened. Intermarriages among members of these groups have created a unified and formidable terrorist network, reminiscent of the alliances formed by key terrorist leaders in the past.”

“3. Misuse of Humanitarian Aid: It has been confirmed that over $40 million in U.S. humanitarian aid is being funneled weekly to the Taliban-controlled Afghan government and corrupt NGOs with known ties to terrorist leaders.”

“4. Re-emergence of Terrorist Training Camps: The Taliban’s control has facilitated the establishment of over 20 new terrorist training camps, further entrenching their power and capabilities.”

Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF), an armed opposition group to the Taliban, has given a number of interviews recently in which he too has sounded the alarm and specifically highlighted his concern that terrorist attacks inside the United States are imminent.

In an interview with the Daily Mail Online on Monday, April 29, Mr. Massoud stated that terrorism was “breeding in the vacuum” left by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. He warned that terrorist groups were now intent on striking targets in the U.S. and Europe.

“They are expanding and they’re recruiting. They are recruiting more and more people inside Afghanistan to be foot soldiers for many other terrorist groups,” Mr. Massoud said. “An attack on U.S. or European soil is very much possible now. It is not about a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” he said.

It is worth noting that Massoud’s father attempted to warn the United States of what was coming prior to 9/11. He was ignored. We all paid the price.

Massoud is hardly alone in his concerns. Recently, General Frank McKenzie, former commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), cautioned that IS-KP has a strong desire to launch attacks on the U.S. and its allies and characterized such attacks as “inevitable.”

Speaking to the Independent, Ali Maisam Nazary, the head of foreign relations for the National Resistance Front in Afghanistan, a group fighting the Taliban, noted:

“The Taliban’s pursuit to build three-four jihadi madrasas in each of Afghanistan’s 400 districts will radicalize and indoctrinate more than a million youth within the next five years if they survive…The return of the Taliban has started the fourth phase of terrorism and jihadism around the globe by emboldening the narrative and giving all terror groups a strategy and optimism that they can defeat or at least bring their enemies to the negotiating table.”

Meanwhile, we continue to receive reports of individuals with known Islamic terrorist links being detained at the southern border. We have literally no idea how many more have simply walked across without being intercepted. We have no idea where they might be or what they might be planning.

A couple of weeks ago we saw that our Secret Service could not protect Donald Trump against what can only be described as a very low-level threat. A young man with obvious mental problems and a rifle literally walked right through security and almost succeeded in assassinating the former President of the United States.

Our intelligence and security services have been rendered impotent by the policies of this government. The people that Al Qaida, ISIS-K, and other radical Islamic groups will be sending here or have already sent are not rank amateurs. They are trained. They are committed. They have full sets of false identity documents. They have access to safe houses and casing packages and can likely draw on prepositioned explosives and weapons caches.

They will not bumble around in plain view with a rangefinder almost begging to be arrested. They will exercise patience, plan carefully, and when they attack they will kill perhaps thousands of Americans. They may do so with conventional explosives. Given the open nature of our border they may come with a lot more than just Semtex.

We are out of time. We need to change course quickly or pay the price. Just watch your language.

Kamala wants to make sure we don’t hurt anybody’s feelings.