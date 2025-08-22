AND Magazine

Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
5h

Excellent analysis and commentary.

The CIA should be DO-centric. But, for that to work, there has to be a functioning DO. Is it too late to reform the DO?

In 2025, there is an entire generation in the DO, who have been hired, trained, operated, and are now retiring, all under the PC-Progressive politicized, DEI umbrella.

Thirty years after the Cat B women's settlement, and nearly 20 years after Obama's pet, Brennan politicized the Agency, case officers are rewarded and promoted not for their abilities or successes, but for what's between their legs, or the color of their skin, or other political categories.

The Khost bombing is the epitome of PC-Prog incompetence in the DO. PC Killed 7 at Khost. The out-of-embassy push, and the demands to on-board diverse case officer candidates, resulted in hiring young females with little to no useful experience--like Amaryllis Fox, and one whose qualifications were mainly that she'd been a fashion model.

That generation is now senior management. They're the ones who'll be reforming the CIA, if ever such an effort comes to fruition. Whatever "reforms" they might put in place are unlikely to be what's needed to right the ship.

The only possibility for actual, fundamental, needed reform is a reformation guided by an unaligned outside group of experts. Something like DOGE for the DO. Audit, gather data, slash and burn, visualize excellence, and rebuild to achieve excellence. Rebuilding will require revamped recruiting and training and operations, as well as reforming the organization.

That's a tall order. But without it, the CIA will continue to be the foundation of the Deep State, the politicized, hidden federal bureaucracy with a mission of resisting the will of American voters, to perpetuate anti-American, PC-Progressive political goals--NOT the security of our country.

alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
3h

MR SAM FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲

I GET IT!!!!! THANK YOU for this knowledge of awareness and a answers for the lawlessness of minds who were involved in our country's governments recklessness....trying to decay our Blessed Nations Sovereign REPUBLIC DEMOCRACY🇺🇲 USA!!!!❤️🩵💙🗽🦅✝️

Unbelievable how we have fallen asleep 💤👀👀👀👀

I THANK OUR GOD FOR MR.PRESIDENT TRUMP🇺🇲

AND HIS ADMINISTRATION 🙏⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️

AND FOR YOU BEING HERE WITH AND FOR US THE PEOPLE 🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯💥💪 AND OUR COUNTRY 🗽🦅🇺🇸

