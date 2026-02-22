Tear The Communist Infrastructure In This Country Out By The Roots
Stop arresting individual leftists in the street and pretending you have this under control. Attack the Marxist insurgency in America on a strategic level. Do what Elliot Ness and the Untouchables did to Capone. Hammer and tongs. Tear it apart and end this.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sam, fabulous interview. You hit the nail right on the head. So many Americans are waiting for something to be done to stop the most harmful and destructive actions by the big money funders of our demise. I really hope Trump hears your message.
50+ years ago, KGB Soviet defectors warned us of all of this.
Read the book “Comrade J” by Pete Earley, of Sergei Tretyakov who directed all Russian spy action in New York and oversaw all covert operations against the U.S. and its allies. He recruited spies, planted Russian agents, penetrated U.N. and U.S. security, and manipulated events that influenced American policy, under the direct leadership of Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin.
Former KGB officer Anatoliy Golitsyn explained in his book “New Lies For Old” that the “fall of the Soviet Union” was a deception. By convincing the West that they wanted to end communist rule and embrace capitalism, this ruse convinced the West (America) to invest in Russia’s rebuild in the late 80’s and early 90’s. As a result, the Russians got Western trade, and technology…all used to build up their own military in their long range strategy to take the advantage and defeat America.
American business is the chief target of Russian spies. Their goal is make the Russian mobsters/mafia rich.
These mobsters now have open positions as industrialists, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and as politicians.
The Soviet Union did not collapse because of Reagan’s strategy (Reagan’s strategy was a small part). The Russian mafia caused it.
The Russian mafia makes great use of the many intelligence officers who resigned after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
(Sidenote: Russia and China have signed agreements to share economic and military intelligence.)
America is penetrated by Russian military intelligence
Defector and Former GRU Colonel Stanislav Lunev warned America in the book “Through the Eyes of the Enemy” (1998)
3 predictions/warnings:
1- The Russian government would collapse but that it was only a cosmetic change.
2- The Russian mafia would become a major problem around the world.
3- China. American companies so eager to gain entry into the Chinese market that they willingly give up technological secrets in the process. Military and intelligence buildup and advances.
Sam Faddis never speaks to the root of the problem, ie, penetration of our government via Russian intelligence then or now. And in 2026, our current President also sees no threat by the Russians, sees Putin as a “friend” as well as most of his own administration today consists of agents of deception, pro Russia.
Witkoff and these other businessmen, who are so called “experts” are busy making “business deals” with the Russians, our enemy for decades. More about padding their own pockets getting rich than protecting Americans and this country’s national security.