When Joe Biden directed the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan the United States simply abandoned a vast arsenal to the Taliban and all of the myriad terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan. The Biden administration has done its best since to downplay the significance of this disaster by issuing vague assurances that the Taliban have become somehow more moderate and businesslike.

None of that is true. The Taliban have not changed. They do not seek peaceful coexistence. They intend the establishment of a worldwide caliphate, which will offer you two choices. Accept their rule or be eliminated.

American weapons are already being moved out of Afghanistan into Pakistan in preparation for an attack on India. "(The) Taliban has been insisting that there are proper security checks to prevent any weapons smuggling because they are an improved Taliban. But the weapons market is thriving and the weapons that are being smuggled into Pakistan will eventually be used in cross-border skirmishes against India and make their way into India," according to a Canada-based think tank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) said.

U.S.-made weapons abandoned in Afghanistan are not being kept somewhere under lock and key. They are being openly traded in shops around the country by Afghan gun dealers. The traffickers collect the weapons from abandoned Afghan army bases and buy them from the Afghan government soldiers and Taliban fighters. The weapons markets and bazaars along the Afghan-Pakistan border are filled with American-made weapons.

“U.S.-made Smith and Wesson pistols, grenades, walkie-talkies, ammunition belts, M4 and M16’s, AK-47s, are all at disposal to buy in the illegal markets.”

“In the illegal arms markets, an M4 rifle is priced at $2,500-3,000 while the M16 rifles range between $1,800 and $2,000. The Glock, Beretta, and Smith & Wesson 9mm pistols are available for $350-$500. These are low-priced compared to their original price tags.”

Advanced military equipment left behind by the U.S. in Afghanistan already appears to have been used inside Pakistan in an attack by the Baluchistan Liberation Army in February. The gear was employed in attacks on two Pakistani military camps. The Baluch separatists used sophisticated Dual Beam Aiming Lasers (DBALs) that help in precision firing at night. They also possessed Thermal Imaging Sights that effectively allowed them to see in the dark. These items were given to the Afghan National Army by the U.S. government.

The Taliban remain major producers of opium and have a vast network of smuggling routes for the movement of their product. All of these smuggling routes are now available to them to use for the purpose of moving arms. Pakistan and Afghanistan share a border of roughly 1500 miles. Most of this is uncontrolled. It is effectively impossible to prevent the movement of weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan and then onward east for use in attacks on India.

Drugs are also moved from Pakistan by sea all across South Asia. These same routes are now available for use by weapons smugglers seeking to get arms to terrorists inside India. New Delhi does not begin to have the capability to patrol the many thousands of miles of coastline where weapons can be brought ashore.

The implications of all this for India may be catastrophic. India is locked in a decades-long war against an Islamic insurgency in Kashmir. Many of the groups fighting against the Indians in New Delhi have bases inside Afghanistan already. There are as well, longstanding Islamic extremist groups elsewhere in India. These groups have carried out high-profile attacks in the past against the Indian government.

The Indians have for their part already recognized the growing danger. Lt. General Deependra Singh Hooda, former military commander for northern India between 2014 and 2016, said late last year that militant groups based across the border in Pakistan would "certainly try and push men" into Kashmir, following the Taliban victory in Afghanistan.

Hooda added it was too early to predict if any influx of fighters into Kashmir would be "in numbers that destabilize the security situation" and push the region into a military confrontation. "

After the fall of Kabul, Gautum Mukhopadhaya, who was India's ambassador in Kabul between 2010 to 2013 noted “Afghanistan may be poised to become a bottomless hole for all shades of radical, extremist and jihadi outfits somewhat similar to Iraq and Syria, only closer to India.”

Islamic militants inside India understand full well the opportunity now afforded to them. Syed Salahuddin, the leader of an alliance of Kashmiri militant groups, called the Taliban's victory "extraordinary and historical" in a voice message shared across social media days after the fall of Kabul. Salahuddin said he expected the Afghan group to aid Kashmir's rebels. "Same way, in the near future, India too will be defeated by Kashmir's holy warriors," he added.

Afghanistan has been transformed into a terrorist superstate that dwarfs anything we have ever seen before. The Taliban are armed to the teeth with the best weaponry in the world thanks to Joe Biden. They are also flush with the money they make as drug dealers to the world.

Those whose job it is to cover for Joe may wish to pretend all this is not true. That does not change anything in the real world outside the Washington Beltway. Pakistan is already facing a growing insurgency aimed at toppling the secular government in Islamabad and replacing it with an Islamic emirate.

With the new U.S. weapons we gave them the Taliban are taking aim at New Delhi. India is next.

