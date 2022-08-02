Taiwan Updates: China Will Conduct Military Live Fire Exercises Around Taiwan After Pelosi Leaves
Stating Thursday...will they end on Sunday?
The Global Times is reporting that China’s PLA will conduct live-fire drills in six regions surrounding the island of Taiwan starting Thursday.
Nancy Pelosi is willing to risk starting a war with China so that she can make massive profits on her husband's insider trading deals on computer chips.#Pelosi #Taiwan.
WATCH: Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite warnings from the Chinese government on.msnbc.com/3cTPWYt
If Pelosi visits Taiwan , then war is a possibility China has issued a warning, using the phrase "不会坐视不管" Meaning "We will not sit idly by" The same warning was issued at the Americans in 1950 when they crossed the 38th parallel, resulting in China joining the Korean War.
Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is expected to cost tax payers over $90 million for security, allocation of US military presence, and more. All this for her to get a private tour of the Nvidia chip factory after she purchased millions in shares using insider info.