The press is once again filled with reporting about the contacts between CEFC China Energy and the Bidens. Millions of dollars flowed from CEFC to Hunter Biden, and it is increasingly clear that this money was intended for Joe Biden. Only the willfully blind can avoid reaching the obvious conclusion. All that money was for something, and it wasn’t payment for Hunter’s good looks.

Still, across the board, the press continues to miss the point. CEFC is described continuously as a Chinese energy company. The unstated premise is that, at worst, what we are looking at is a commercial company buying favors in pursuit of a business opportunity of some sort.

This is incorrect.

CEFC China Energy did not exist to make a profit. It existed to buy foreign leaders and bend them to the will of Communist China. It was an integral part of China’s vast “elite capture” program that operates worldwide.

According to a Caixin report published in 2018, the CEFC conglomerate fraudulently used complex methods and deals to fake itself into the Fortune 500 list, mainly by taking money from China’s state-owned enterprises and banks with no actual profit. Caixin is China’s leading business-oriented investigative journal.

The head of CEFC China Energy was Ye Jinping. He enjoyed the support of President Xi and was the former deputy secretary general of the government’s propaganda arm, the China Association for International Friendly Contacts.

The point man for CEFC China Energy’s operations in the United States was Patrick Ho. He is the guy Hunter referred to as the “F-ING spy chief of China”. He was arrested on U.S. soil for bribing African officials, convicted, and sent to prison. This was during the same time period that he was in contact with Hunter Biden.

“Patrick Ho bribed officials at the highest levels of government in Chad and Uganda in pursuit of lucrative oil deals and other business opportunities, all while using a U.S.-based NGO to conceal his criminal scheme,” said Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski. “This kind of corruption undermines world markets and tilts the playing field against law-abiding companies and individuals. The Department will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals and corporations that engage in foreign bribery. ”

“Patrick Ho schemed to bribe the leaders of Chad and Uganda in order to secure unfair business advantages for the Chinese energy company he served,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Berman. “His actions were brazen, including offering the president of Chad $2 million in cash, hidden in gift boxes. Foreign corruption undermines the fairness of international markets, erodes the public’s faith in its leaders, and is deeply unfair to the people and businesses that play by the rules. Today’s sentence recognizes the severe harm caused by Ho’s actions.”

Department of Justice official statement, 2019

CEFC bought officials in the Czech Republic. Its business dealings there like everywhere it operated had little or nothing to do with making a profit. It was not buying assets. It was buying people.

“As in Georgia, CEFC’s foray in the Czech Republic was mediated and promoted by former communists and entities heavily involved in the privatization process that followed the collapse of communism in 1989.

​CEFC established itself in the country with the help of officials-turned-lobbyists, using their contacts to gain influence in the country and the wider region.

CEFC’s chairman, Ye Jianming, became a special advisor to Czech President’s Miloš Zeman even before it entered the country. He kept his position despite his sudden disappearance and alleged role in a corruption case in China.

​Despite the glamour, it made no significant investment; the CEFC only bought luxury and non-profitable assets. After the 2017 arrest of Patrick Ho, things went south fast.”​

Prague Security Studies Institute

CEFC bought officials in Serbia.

CEFC bought officials in the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

CEFC did this worldwide.

CEFC’s contacts with the Bidens were not some sort of rogue operation. Ye’s contact with Hunter was personally approved by the ruler of China, Xi Jinping. Virtually every key Chinese contact the Bidens had was tied to Chinese intelligence and the top levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

CEFC China Energy was not here in the United States to conduct business. It was here to buy influential individuals who could then serve the Chinese Communist Party. To all appearances, they scored big when they were successful in establishing contact with Hunter and through him his father.

Stop calling CEFC China Energy a business. Call it what it was, a front for Chinese intelligence.