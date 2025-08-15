In Star Trek, Captain Kirk, while still a cadet at Starfleet Academy, faces the Kobayashi Maru test. It’s a simulation in which the cadet, acting notionally as a starship commander, is faced with a no-win scenario. No matter what Kirk does, he loses. The point of the exercise is to see how cadets will react to failure.

But Kirk doesn’t believe in no-win scenarios. He reprograms the simulation so he can win. He changes the rules. He resets the table. He is the first and only cadet in Starfleet history to not lose.

Donald Trump has the same approach to resolving seemingly intractable problems. He doesn’t accept the limitations on his actions that others do. If the game is rigged against him, he comes up with a new game.

Which brings us to India, Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin.

Russia is a gas station with nuclear weapons and a potent military. Without the revenue from oil and gas sales, Putin can’t run his government. He can’t fund his military. He can’t wage war in Ukraine.

Revenues from Russia’s oil and gas industry account for roughly 50% of Russia’s federal budget. They are far and away Putin’s greatest source of cash. The Russian oil and gas sector makes up about 20 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Waging war in Ukraine is not cheap. Estimates are that Russia spends $300 million to $500 million every day in Ukraine. That puts the annual cost for the war to Russia at $67 billion. Russia invaded Ukraine three and one-half years ago.

India buys 28% of Russia’s oil. That’s worth $50.28 billion a year. Trump has now told India that if it does not stop buying Russian oil, it will face 50% tariffs on its exports to the United States. That means disaster for every Indian industry selling here or hoping to sell here.

The Indians aren’t happy. They will protest and negotiate and try mightily to wring concessions from Washington. In the end, they will agree to wean themselves off Russian oil. They have no choice. They can buy oil elsewhere, albeit at higher prices. There is no other market the size of the United States where they can sell their goods and products. In fact, India is already buying large volumes of non-Russian crude for September-October delivery.

“If the tariff is sustained, this move may directly affect key sectors such as marine products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, and automobiles, where bilateral trade has been especially robust," said Agneshwar Sen, trade policy expert at EY India.

The 50% tariff will leave India worse off relative to other Asian economies like Vietnam and China, "the main countries we are competing against for investment and industrialization", Rahul Ahluwalia of the Foundation for Economic Development think-tank told the BBC.

As many American and Western businesses are moving out of China and Trump looks to reduce American reliance on imports from China, India is one of the countries that stands to gain considerably. It is not the only destination for companies looking to relocate, however, and the imposition of tariffs on India will force companies to set up shop in other countries that have successfully negotiated trade deals with Washington. Rival exporters such as Turkey, Vietnam, and Thailand only face tariffs of between 15% and 20%. If India is faced with 50% tariffs, all hope of it growing its export economy will likely be dashed.

“The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China have created a unique opportunity for Indian exporters. As tariffs and other trade barriers continue to be imposed on Chinese goods, the U.S. market is increasingly looking for alternative suppliers.”

India Index

The United States is already India’s largest trading partner. Fifty-five percent of India’s US-bound exports would be covered by the proposed tariffs.

The pain to Russia of potentially losing the revenue from oil sales to India is only enhanced by ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries. In and of themselves, they aren’t enough to shut down Russian exports, but every attack is another hit to Putin’s bottom line.

What Trump has grasped instinctively is that Russia is not a rich nation and wars are not cheap. Putin can bluster all he wants, but when his tanks run out of ammunition and he can’t pay his troops, those threats are meaningless. When India agrees to stop buying oil from Russia, as it inevitably will, a clock will start running, and it will be only a matter of time until Putin must agree to seriously negotiate an end to the war.

Like the fictional Kirk, Trump has reset the table and changed the rules of the game. He has moved the conflict from one of drones, infantry assaults, and missile strikes to one fought in the economic sphere. What seemed an endless conflict may now come to an end, and we may finally win what seemed a no-win scenario.