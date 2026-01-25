The following is an excerpt from the book, “The CIA War in Kurdistan.”

“The night of the first air strikes, I got up from my desk and went to the kitchen in our base house to get something to drink. My eyes were tired from reading and releasing traffic, and I needed to stretch my legs. It would be hours before I might get a chance to sleep.

I walked into the kitchen to find Snake, our chief of operations, already there. He was talking to the ladies who did our cooking, cleaning, and laundry—all of them.

Snake spoke Farsi, as did many of the women. He was engaged in an animated conversation. The women seemed very upset, some of them crying.

I asked Snake what was going on. He said that the women were worried. All of them lived with relatives in the nearby area. Their relatives were all leaving and moving out of the range of Iraqi missile and artillery batteries. The women were about to be left behind, and they wanted to know what to do.

Snake asked me what I wanted to tell the women. I paused. Every single one of these women had been through the hell of Iraqi attacks on the Kurds. They had all lost husbands, brothers, and sons. They had all seen firsthand what Iraqi chemical weapons could do. They weren’t afraid of something theoretical; they had seen the devil at work.

I told the women, through Snake, that if they wanted to go, they should go. We did not want any of them to get hurt because of us, and we would not fault them for leaving. I told them we would be fine without them.

The room got quiet. Then one woman, whom I always jokingly referred to as “Sheyta” or “Crazy,” because she was kind of a practical joker, spoke up. Sheyta asked me what we were going to do. Where were we going?

Sheyta was a widow. She was in her forties and dressed only in black. She had scars on her face from chemical burns. The Iraqis had given her those the day they killed her husband and most of the other men from her village.

I told Sheyta that when we left the base, we were headed south. I told her that we had come to Iraq to get rid of Saddam, and that we were going to do that. We weren’t going to run. We weren’t going to hide.

Snake translated my words. There was a brief pause. Sheyta looked at the other women. They nodded. There was no discussion. There was an immediate, unanimous understanding.

Sheyta spoke. She said that if we were going to fight, they were too. They would not run. They would not seek shelter while we fought to destroy Saddam. Wherever we went, they would go also. We had come to their country to fight for them, and they would not leave us.

She was clear, direct. She looked me in the eye as she spoke. This was a woman who would literally die before she would suffer dishonor.

I thanked her and the other women. I was, for a moment, almost overwhelmed. Every one of these women had already given more than most people could ever understand in this long, horrible war against the monster in Baghdad. No one would have faulted them for seeking shelter, yet not a single one of them took that route.

“Peshmerga,” the term used for Kurdish fighters, means literally “those who run toward death.” I have seen many brave peshmerga. Not one of them had more guts than these women.

We moved all of our household staff into spare rooms at base. They stayed with us for the duration.”