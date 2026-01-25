AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JLHov's avatar
JLHov
11h

What a moving and humbling situation, rare.

Reply
Share
S.P.H.'s avatar
S.P.H.
5h

Beautiful, Mr. Faddis. Honor is something we in the West have largely lost touch with.

I take my Bible literally and pray for the peace of Jerusalem. I also pray for the Kurds and the Persians. I don't think Israel is in the position, militarily and certainly not politically, to intervene on behalf of these two fore-mentioned cultures more than they already have.

As an American, I am disappointed in our lack of involvement on behalf of these folks seeking freedom and autonomy. I'm not saying the blood of thousands is on us, but harsh words without action to a Muslim and an ISIS leader means nothing. I hope my President isn't playing politics with these two people groups just for a business deal. Any period of peace will be for a very short time.

What would I do? Thank God I'm not in that position. I would of however, taken into consideration the ramifications of freeing another suppressed people, the Venezuelans. It looks someone wasn't looking very far down range with the success of that operation.

Bible and literalism. Peace can only come from the Prince of Peace, and that's not Trump and his negotiating team.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture