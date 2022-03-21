Sam Faddis talks with Mary Grace about Hunter’s laptop and the implications for national security. If the Chinese Communist Party and others were handing billions to Hunter, how much of that went to Joe? And what did all these actors get in return? Do we have a man in the White House who is owned by the CCP?
Excellent interview!!! I usually see you on WarRoom, but when you're allowed to talk, you're even better!! LOL Seriously, you cleared up so many things, for me. It's even more scary than I thought, but I still have faith that the good guys (backed up by GOD) will WIN. Thank you for loving our country enough, and your fellow citizens enough to open a knowledgeable window into this mess. GOD Bless and Protect You!!