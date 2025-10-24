Jellyfish are 95% water. They have no brain. They have no spine. They drift wherever the current takes them.

Reminds me of the Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger.

Virginians are worried. Charlie Kirk is dead. Once again, we see violence in the streets. All indications are that it will spread unless we take a firm stand for the rule of law.

Abigail Spanberger finds herself incapable of calling out the Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones, who said in text messages that the House Speaker in the Virginia state legislature should be shot, characterized the Speaker and his wife as breeding “little fascists,” and then opined that the children should die as well.

Spanberger won’t condemn Jones. She won’t call for him to drop out of the race. She has found time to complain about being asked about the texts.

“The fact that I have to spend even a moment’s time talking about somebody else’s text messages from years ago is something that I am deeply unhappy about.”

Virginians are worried about the border and illegal immigration. They understand, as we all do, that we must have secure borders and control over who enters our country and how.

Spanberger couldn't care less. When asked about the idea of a border wall, she laughed. She has said that it is “horrifying” that crossing the border illegally is considered a criminal act. She wants amnesty for everyone who has entered the country illegally.

Virginians are worried about their families. They want to protect their children. They are concerned about increasing threats to those children, particularly their daughters.

Spanberger doesn’t care. She has repeatedly voted against protections for girls in sports. She thinks it’s fine for boys to compete in girls’ sports. She thinks it’s fine for boys to shower and change with girls and to use girls’ restrooms.

Spanberger voted against parents knowing if their children were being transitioned, falling behind, or facing violence.

Virginians are worried about the economy. They want good jobs. They want an end to inflation. They understand something has to give, and that the nation has to chart a new direction economically.

Spanberger’s focus is on bringing in a DEI Czar to focus on “inclusivity” and identifying laws that aren’t “enforced anymore”. Those sound like real front-burner issues that will really make an impact.

In Congress, Spanberger voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which poured billions into green giveaways while raising costs for small businesses and families. She backed the Pro Act, which would kill Virginia’s Right-to-Work protections, making it harder for businesses to grow. She supported higher taxes and endlessly increasing government spending.

Take a look at Spanberger’s campaign website. It’s a vast empty space. There is no mention of political violence. There is no mention of crime. There is no mention of boys in girls’ sports, protecting families, or the border. Those portions of the website that talk about the economy are meaningless dribble and jargon.

“As the next Governor of Virginia, Abigail believes in building an economy that expands opportunity for every Virginian, no matter where they live. That means making sure Virginians can earn a good living, support their families, and know they’ll have a secure retirement.”

How? She has no idea.

“Abigail knows that Virginians are also feeling the sting of high energy bills. To meet the moment and meet increased demand, she believes that Virginia needs a clear, statewide vision for the Commonwealth’s energy future. Abigail believes that long-term, sustainable energy independence will not only benefit Virginia’s environment, but will lead to job security for thousands of Virginians and lower rates for Virginia consumers.”

What the heck does that mean? Again, she has no idea.

In fact, Spanberger is devoid of ideas. She has drifted through Congress, voting as she was told to vote and addressing whatever the cause of the day was. Asking her what she proposed to do about the economy would be a waste of everyone’s time. She would respond with some long-winded “word salad” response designed primarily to avoid anything that might sound like a direct response to the question.

As a nation, we have grown sick of professional politicians focused only on reelection and then moving up the ladder to progressively higher offices. We understand now that focus groups and ritual endorsements and cardboard candidates blowing smoke only make things worse.

We need people who stand for something, people who are capable of making decisions, people who can think for themselves, choosing their own direction, and finding the spine to make hard calls.

What we don’t need is a jellyfish, drifting on the current and lacking in substance. We don’t need Abigail Spanberger.