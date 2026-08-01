A spent SpaceX rocket stage that has been drifting through space since launching two lunar landers more than a year ago is expected to crash into the moon on Wednesday, creating a new impact crater and a cloud of dust and debris.

The impact is expected on August 5, 2026 (around 06:35 UTC / ~2:34–2:35 a.m. ET). This involves a discarded SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage (roughly 4,000–5,000 kg / ~10,000 pounds and about 40 feet / 12 meters long). It launched on or around January 15, 2025, carrying private lunar landers (including Firefly’s Blue Ghost-1). After completing its mission, the stage was left in a trajectory that evolved over ~18 months under Earth-Moon gravity into a collision course. It is predicted to hit the Moon near Einstein Crater (on the western limb, sunlit side at the time) at about 5,400 mph (~8,700 km/h or ~2.4 km/s). This should create a new crater (estimates vary, on the order of tens of feet / ~10–30 meters across) and a dust plume that scientists hope to observe with Earth-based telescopes and NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. This is one of the rare unintentional human-made impacts on the Moon (a similar Chinese rocket stage hit in 2022). Tracking comes primarily from Bill Gray / Project Pluto.

From Just The News:

A spent SpaceX rocket stage that has been drifting through space since launching two lunar landers more than a year ago is expected to crash into the moon on Wednesday, which will create a new impact crater and a cloud of dust and debris.

According to space tracking expert Bill Gray, the rocket stage is projected to strike the lunar surface at roughly 5,400 mph (8,700 kph), or about seven times the speed of sound, Reuters reported.



The impact is expected to occur near Einstein Crater along the moon’s sunlit western edge.

Astronomers and skywatchers are hoping to witness the collision and the plume of material that will be blasted into space.