You’ve seen this movie before. The monster is vanquished. It sinks into the abyss, no longer a threat. Godzilla is dead. Tokyo is safe.

But, no. Out of the depths, the monster returns. Just when you thought it was safe, the nightmare starts all over again.

Witness Christopher Steele, author of the infamous “dossier” that launched the whole mad Russiagate hoax and started us on the path to what would ultimately prove to be the first attempted coup in American history.

Steele is a former British intelligence officer. He was hired by Fusion GPS, a research firm, to produce a dossier connecting Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin. Fusion GPS was working for the law firm representing Hillary Clinton’s political campaign. The cost of all this was borne by Hillary’s campaign and by the Democratic National Committee.

Steele produced a garbage report filled with lies and innuendo. That dossier was then effectively injected into the American law enforcement and intelligence communities, where anti-Trump partisans ignored its obvious lack of credibility and used it to launch an investigation of Donald Trump, smear him with false accusations, and produce junk intelligence “assessments”. All of this is well established by this point, and Mr. Steele’s reputation has been destroyed.

One would think Steele would be living incognito somewhere, keeping his head down and hoping he is not named as a conspirator in a plot to overturn the republic. One would be wrong.

Steele has now resurfaced and, with a straight face, is warning people that the Trump administration is destroying the integrity of our Intelligence Community. Per Steele, sources inside the IC are "sounding the alarm bells" about the US President's administration.

Speaking recently at the Byline Festival, an event sponsored by the Byline Supplement, a leftist online magazine, Steele warned that the United States can no longer be regarded as a reliable intelligence ally, following the election of Donald Trump as President. “Ex-CIA, ex-NSA, FBI, and State Department officials who I speak to on a regular basis are sounding the alarm bells.”

“American security architecture - and the FBI and the Department of Justice in particular, which deal with foreign agents, foreign interference, kleptocracy, foreign corruption - have been frozen or dismantled under this government in the last six months.”

“I don't think they can be trusted, from my experience, for keeping the identities of sources secret or out of the public domain. I certainly would not trust the American government or the American services with any intelligence at the moment in any form.”

Perhaps even more shockingly, Steele is still trying to defend his garbage dossier and peddle the same tired old accusations that Trump is a Russian asset. “We had a well-established network of sources in and on Russia, and when we went in and tested the water on this, we found some pretty shocking results,” Steele said.

“We found there was a wholesale Russian campaign to interfere in the US election, designed to damage Hillary Clinton and to benefit Donald Trump.”

“There were elements of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, notably in the form of Paul Manafort, who was the pro-Russian campaign manager who Donald Trump very strangely and suddenly hired as his campaign manager in 2016 for no apparent reason.”

Steele is, in fact, doubling down on his accusations. He now says he believes Russian election interference operations, including the use of troll farms to persuade black voters to stay at home on polling day, may have swung the vote decisively for the Republicans in the three key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in 2024.

Last year, Steele published a book, ‘Unredacted’, warning predictably enough that Trump represented “the gravest threat to democracy”.

Per Steele, his view is “fundamentally based on the fact that I don't believe Trump either believes in the rule of law or democracy.

“It's not good enough to only accept the results of elections when you win, and it's not good enough to accept the results of court cases when you win and not when you lose. And I think it's very clear that in both those fundamental instances, Trump is not a democrat.”

All of this is coming from a man who participated in an effort first to prevent Donald Trump from winning the White House and then to depose him based on demonstrably false information and salacious accusations. That Steele continues to peddle this kind of nonsense is proof positive of just how dug in the Deep State is and how hard they intend to fight to retain control of the levers of power.

The heart of the resistance to Trump within the federal bureaucracy now lies in the Intelligence Community, and increasingly, given the moves made by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, within the CIA. This is the redoubt which must be held by those who want to prevent Trump from achieving his objectives in DC and who intend to retake control of our nation’s capital in 2028.

To do that, they need to characterize any effort at real reform in the IC as dangerous, misguided, and detrimental to our interests. The traitors will now accuse anyone opposing them of committing treason themselves. To that end, they will say and do almost anything, and they will resurrect from the ooze even those creatures we thought destroyed long ago.

The fight for control is underway. The Deep State has no intention of going quietly.