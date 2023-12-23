The Border Patrol has apprehended more than 13,000 so-called “special interest aliens” (SIAs) since October. That was the same month Hamas attacked Israel. Some of those individuals are arriving by land over the now non-existent southern border. Some are just flying directly into the United States.

So many “special interest aliens” are flying into Tuscon that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has opened a special lane for them at the airport there so their processing can be expedited. We would not want to throw off the timing of an impending terrorist attack by holding up the attack team’s personnel at the airport.

No word on whether or not TSA seriously intends to retain the word “security” in its title….

“Special Interest Aliens” are individuals from nations linked to international terrorism. The Department of Homeland Security uses this definition of the term. SIA refers to a Special Interest Alien.

“Generally, an SIA is a non-U.S. person who, based on an analysis of travel patterns, potentially poses a national security risk to the United States or its interests. Often such individuals or groups are employing travel patterns known or evaluated to possibly have a nexus to terrorism. DHS analysis includes an examination of travel patterns, points of origin, and/or travel segments that are tied to current assessments of national and international threat environments.”

Since October the SIA’s arriving at the border, virtually all of whom have been released into the United States pending hearings that are in most cases years away, have come from places like:

Turkey, Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria, Iran and Yemen.

Turkey is ruled by President Recip Erdogan. He has openly sided with Hamas in its fight with Israel. He has accused the West of behaving like “crusaders” in Palestine and threatened a new holy war in response. Hamas leaders recently held a secret meeting in Turkey, because it was deemed a secure place for them to congregate.

Afghanistan is currently under the rule of the Taliban. It is a safe haven for virtually every jihadist group on the planet. Al-Qaida is so embedded in the Taliban government that some of its senior leaders hold official positions in the Taliban government. More than 1300 SIA’s from Afghanistan alone have been apprehended since October.

The Sudanese government has close ties with Iran a worldwide sponsor of terror. Key Hamas personnel are based in Sudan.

Iran bankrolls, arms, and trains the Houthis who have closed the Red Sea and are threatening to attack U.S. forces every day. Tehran also sponsors a whole host of other Islamic terrorist groups, which collectively have launched over 100 attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East in the last two months.

Yemen is the home base of the Houthis. It is also home to Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the largest and most virulent of Al-Qaida’s worldwide chapters.

The flood of SIA’s into the United States is occurring against the backdrop of almost unending calls by jihadist groups around the world for terrorists to carry out attacks inside the United States and against American interests worldwide.

In videos and in print, Islamic terrorist groups are calling on the faithful to target Jewish neighborhoods in the "U.S., Europe, and the rest of the world"; burn and destroy "Jewish and Crusader embassies"; assault synagogues; attack "Jewish nightclubs" and kill their visitors; and harm "Jewish economic interests" around the world.

These calls are being echoed by Muslim clerics inside the United States. There is nothing subtle or subject to interpretation here. These are calls for mass murder on our soil.

In this context, what is happening at the border is virtually incomprehensible. We are not simply failing to enforce existing laws. We are not being incompetent or less than sufficiently vigilant.

What is happening is deliberate, and it is the U.S. Government that is orchestrating, funding, and actualizing a policy that can only be called suicidal. With very rare exceptions, every single person who arrives in this country illegally is being released with at most a notice to appear at a hearing to be conducted years from now.

In the meantime, not only are those individuals free to remain here they are typically being transported onward at your expense to wherever they wish to go inside the United States. No one knows who they are with any degree of certainty. No one knows why they are here. No one monitors their activities on our soil.

No rational person would suggest that all these people are here to commit terrorist acts. By the same token, no rational person could seriously contend that amongst the masses of humanity coming here from areas known to house violent jihadist groups, there are no bad actors. Every Islamic terrorist group on the planet wants to kill Americans and stage attacks on our soil.

Our response? We opened a special processing line at the airport to make sure the bad guys can be moved on their way as expeditiously as possible.