One of the dangers in war is assuming the enemy thinks like you, is organized like you, and responds like you. Since the outset of this Iran war, we appear to have assumed that the Iranians will respond in what we consider a “rational” manner and are “built” like us. What if that is not true at all?

In Greek mythology, the Hydra was a gigantic, nine-headed water serpent. If you cut off one of those heads, two more grew back in its place. Ultimately, it took Heracles and some help from the gods to defeat it.

In the real world, the Hydra is a water creature that looks a lot like a jellyfish. It is effectively immortal. Hydra just clone themselves. They have no brain or central nervous system. If you cut a hydra in half, each piece grows into a new, fully functional intact hydra.

There’s a lesson in there somewhere.

The Iranian military operates on the principle of mosaic defense, designed explicitly in response to their observations of how we wage war. It works like this.

The Iranian defense structure is organized into 31 regional and largely independent commands. These commands incorporate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Basij, regular army units, missile forces, and naval assets. If one command goes down, the others keep functioning. If senior leaders are killed, each of the 31 commands continues to fight. If communications go down, each command moves ahead on its own.

On March 1, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi described Iran’s mosaic defense strategy this way: “We’ve had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We’ve incorporated lessons accordingly. Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end.”

This doctrine includes planning for a nationwide insurgency in the event of an American ground invasion. Dr. Michael Connall, an Iranian military culture expert, has written that this doctrine was derived from careful observation of the limits of U.S. military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Balkans. The Iranians saw that we began offensive operations with decapitation strikes to disorient our enemies. They planned accordingly.

Since each one of the 31 commands has a range of units at its disposal, it is effectively able to stand alone and continue to fight. This doesn’t just mean it can engage in combat with invading forces. It means it can continue to build and fire drones. It means it can hunt down dissidents. It means it can confront protesters in the street and, if necessary, eliminate them.

Evidence of the activation of mosaic defense was apparent in the Iranian response to an attack on Oman by Iranian forces. The Iranian government said openly that the attack was carried out by autonomous units that were not in communication with higher headquarters.

When coupled with Iran’s asymmetric warfare capabilities, this mosaic defense strategy becomes especially dangerous. Iran went into this war with thousands of missiles and drones. The missiles require a significant manufacturing base to produce. The drones are another matter.

A Shahed drone costs roughly $20,000 to $50,000 to produce. It can be built in a wide variety of locations. The airframes are made using essentially the same techniques used in making small boats. The production process is “flat” and modular, meaning parts like the wings, fuselage, and engines can be manufactured in separate, small workshops and then quickly assembled elsewhere. The key components are largely off-the-shelf and commercial, and widely available.

The Houthis have demonstrated how this plays out. The United States spent billions intercepting relatively cheap missiles that disrupted global trade for months.

In some sense, the mosaic defense doctrine also extends outside Iran’s borders. Iran has long used its proxies as a method of warfare. Its so-called “Axis of Resistance,” consisting of Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas, and other Palestinian groups, as well as Iraqi militant groups, allows it to wage warfare without having to deploy its own troops in any significant numbers. Hezbollah, in particular, has already involved itself in this conflict, opening up what amounts to a second front against Israel.

We can assume that Iran also has already prepared itself to activate “sleeper cells” in the U.S. and across the world. A Hezbollah operative arrested on U.S. soil in 2017 admitted to being a part of Hezbollah’s external operations unit and claimed that he was part of a “sleeper cell” that was instructed to take action if the United States went to war with Iran. These cells may, in fact, be operating under the same mosaic defense principles. In short, they may be self-activating and authorized to initiate operations even in the absence of specific direction from higher headquarters.

It took Heracles and some divine intervention to kill the original Hydra. We may want to start thinking about what it will take to kill the Iranian version. It may not be more of the same and a continuation of the approach we have employed so far.