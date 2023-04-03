“In all social systems there must be a class to do the menial duties, to perform the drudgery of life. That is, a class requiring but a low order of intellect and but little skill. Its requisites are vigor, docility, fidelity. Such a class you must have, or you would not have that other class which leads progress, civilization, and refinement. It constitutes the very mud-sill of society and of political government; and you might as well attempt to build a house in the air, as to build either the one or the other, except on this mud-sill. Fortunately for the South, she found a race adapted to that purpose to her hand. A race inferior to her own, but eminently qualified in temper, in vigor, in docility, in capacity to stand the climate, to answer all her purposes. We use them for our purpose, and call them slaves. We found them slaves by the common "consent of mankind," which, according to Cicero, "lex naturae est." The highest proof of what is Nature's law. We are old-fashioned at the South yet; slave is a word discarded now by "ears polite;" I will not characterize that class at the North by that term; but you have it; it is there; it is everywhere; it is eternal.” James Henry Hammond, "The Mudsill Theory", Speech to the U.S. Senate, March 4, 1858

Hammond was an apologist for the system of slavery in the southern United States prior to the Civil War. He has been dead for a long time. His descendants may, however, still be working for the Democratic Party today. Certainly, his attitudes are alive and well.

Biden and his cronies – when they talk about the flood of illegal migrants into our country at all – do their best to portray it in “humanitarian terms.” They are “saving” these poor people and giving them a better life. In fact, they are doing nothing of the kind. They are deliberately funneling millions of modern-day slaves into the sweatshops and chicken processing plants of the nation.

The U.S. Department of Labor just released a new report on the plight of garment workers in Southern California. It found that many of them were paid as little as $1.58 an hour. That’s about the same as what workers in Bangladesh get.

The workers in California sometimes work as much as 55 hours a week. There is no such thing as overtime. Workers are routinely paid off the books. Records are incomplete or non-existent.

At least a third of workers in the garment industry in Southern California are paid piece-rate wages. They get no set hourly wage. That practice is illegal in California. It doesn’t matter. It is still happening.

The companies engaging in these practices produce clothes for such retailers as Bombshell Sportswear, Dillard’s, Lulus, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Socialite, Stitch Fix, and Von Maur.

“Despite our efforts to hold Southern California’s garment industry employers accountable, we continue to see people who make clothes sold by some of the nation’s leading retailers working in sweatshops,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Ruben Rosalez in San Francisco. “Many people shopping for clothes in stores and online are likely unaware that the ‘Made in the USA’ merchandise they’re buying was, in fact, made by people earning far less than the U.S. law requires.”

How is this possible in 2023? A huge proportion of the workers in the garment industry in this country are illegals. They are brought here to work in this and similar industries. They are powerless to report violations of U.S. law, and are often ignorant of their rights.

They are, in effect, slaves.

Workers in the garment industry in California primarily work on producing clothing for fast turnaround. Somebody shows a new style on a runway. It catches on. An order is placed. It must be filled quickly and cheaply. There is no time for a ship to come from China. The goods must be made here.

The primarily undocumented workers in Southern California’s sweatshops pay the price. They work round the clock for almost nothing. The piece rate they receive hasn’t changed in thirty years.

Slaves don’t get raises. If you complain you get fired, and you get deported.

Many of the sweatshops in Southern California’s garment industry operate illegally in garages, sheds, or abandoned properties. There are often no lunch breaks. Workers sometimes have to bring their own water and toilet paper to work. Additional duties include killing the rats that often infest the workplace.

This is the reality of Joe Biden’s immigration policies. He is not standing up for the dispossessed or rescuing people from oppression. He is guaranteeing a supply of cheap, easily controllable labor for the plantations of the garment industry.

He is supplying America with true slaves to fashion.