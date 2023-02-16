This is an update on the situation in East Palestine, Ohio.

The official position of the federal government on the disaster continues to be that the incident is contained and there is nothing to worry about. The available evidence does not appear to support that conclusion.

Reports of dead fish and other animals continue to come in. Residents of the area report an unusual smell and complain of physical discomfort and a variety of unexplained symptoms like coughing and upset stomach.

A hazardous waste cleanup company Specialized Professional Services Inc. (SPSI) has been hired and sent to the area. This action was apparently taken by the company that owns the railroad that runs through town. Gas detectors have been set up at multiple locations around East Palestine.

The gas detectors in East Palestine are Honeywell AreaRao Pro systems. Commercial literature says:

“The Rae Systems by Honeywell AreaRae Pro is a wireless, transportable area monitor that can simultaneously detect toxic and combustible gases, volatile organic compounds, radiation and meteorological factors that affect speed, direction and behavior of gas – for enhanced situational awareness.”

Ohio officials report that a “plume” of chemicals is moving down the Ohio River. According to those officials water systems shut down as the “plume” passes. That hardly seems consistent with the idea that the chemicals released pose no threat.

Last night a town hall was conducted in East Palestine. The original intent was for officials of Norfolk Southern the railroad company whose train derailed to address the public. Those officials pulled out and did not show apparently because they felt threatened by angry locals.

At the town hall, the mayor of East Palestine addressed residents. During the town hall, this exchange occurred between the mayor and a resident of the town.

“Resident: Where’s Pete Buttigieg?

Mayor: I don’t know. Your guess is as good as mine. Yesterday was the first time I heard anything from the White House.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has requested federal help in East Palestine. That federal help has been refused.

“FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time. Governor DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided,” a spokesperson for the Governor said.

The federal government’s decision to refuse assistance means no help has been sent. The Red Cross is not there. FEMA is not there. The residents of the town are on their own.

We will continue to supplement our coverage as new information becomes available.