So, unless you have been in a coma for the last several years you know the story of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact. A bunch of Chinese scientists playing with ways to make viruses found in bats more lethal to humans either deliberately released COVID-19 from the Wuhan Institute of Virology or allowed it to escape due to sloppy lab practices. In rapid order, it spread to the United States and around the world.

The Chinese work with “gain of function” research was well known to people in this country like Dr. Fauci and, in fact, funding was funneled to Wuhan from this country to help pay for the Chinese work. At the center of these efforts was a company called EcoHealth Alliance. Despite all this, Fauci and his like acted like they were surprised by the appearance of COVID-19, denied any possibility the disease was “engineered” and then prescribed a series of ineffective and in fact counterproductive measures like vaccines, masking, and lockdowns to combat the completely predictable pandemic.

In short, from beginning to end this was a disaster. Gain of function research should be outlawed and anyone associated with our almost suicidal handling of this affair should be driven from public service and likely jailed.

But, no, once was not enough apparently. We want to see if we can cause an even bigger disaster apparently.

A new taxpayer-funded lab is now being built in Colorado. It will import bats from all over the world and experiment on the diseases they carry. The lab is a joint effort by Fauci’s old department at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Colorado State University (CSU), and EcoHealth Alliance. In addition to COVID-19, the lab will also be working with Ebola and the Nipah virus.

Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, stated the obvious. Speaking to the Daily Mail she said, “We cannot allow any batty experiments of pandemic potential to be unleashed on our own shores.”

“Americans have suffered enough from Fauci-funded risky research, which is why I am working to defund EcoHealth that funneled taxpayer dollars to the Chinese state-run Wuhan Lab.”

'The world cannot afford another lab leak, especially one on U.S. soil or near our military bases.”

It should be noted that this lab, which is intended to continue work that led to a worldwide pandemic and the destruction of civil liberties across the planet will be only a BSL-2 lab. That is the kind of lab found on most college campuses where standard work is done with diseases that pose a moderate risk to humans. The Wuhan lab from which COVID-19 originated was a BSL-4 lab and obviously, even those much more stringent measures proved insufficient to protect us from that disease.

The involvement of EcoHealth in this new venture is almost beyond belief. In December 2022 the former vice-president of EcoHealth, Dr. Andrew Huff, stated that he believed grant funding provided to the organization by the NIH was linked to the “creation of SARS-CoV-2.” That’s COVID-19 to you and me. Dr. Huff claimed the pandemic was the product of U.S. government funding of dangerous genetic engineering of coronaviruses in China.

The new lab is described explicitly by Colorado State University as being intended to study bats “known to be natural reservoirs for henipaviruses, filoviruses, and coronaviruses.”

It bears worth noting that funding to EcoHealth was cut off by President Trump. It was restored by NIH when Joe Biden took office. That move was criticized severely for obvious reasons at the time.

Washington, D.C. — House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Subcommittee on Health Chair Brett Guthrie (R-VA), and Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Chair Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued these statements after the National Institutes of Health (NIH) restored funding to EcoHealth.

Chair Rodgers: “It’s beyond outrageous that NIH would restore funding to this taxpayer-funded grant despite well-documented, egregious failures by EcoHealth to comply with grant requirements and NIH’s failure to conduct proper oversight of the grant. The Department of Health and Human Services and the NIH must explain to the American people why it would take this controversial and irresponsible action.”

Health Subcommittee Chair Guthrie: “EcoHealth Alliance not only has documented negligence, ignorance, and failures in following the rules of a taxpayer-funded grant, but also is the subject of a congressional investigation on its research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It is shocking and disappointing that the NIH is restoring a taxpayer-funded grant to EcoHealth Alliance. We’re going to get answers on behalf of the American people why their money is being awarded to EcoHealth Alliance.” Oversight Subcommittee Chair Griffith: “It’s absolutely reckless that the NIH has renewed a grant for EcoHealth Alliance given their negligence and the breach of their contract with the NIH on the coronavirus research done at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It is now believed likely that COVID-19 was the result of a lab incident at the Wuhan Institute. energycommerce.house.gov

No one cares. No one has been held responsible. The same guys who started a worldwide pandemic four years ago are now – with your money – going to go out and see if they can cause an even bigger disaster. Since they didn’t kill everyone last time they are going to try again.

