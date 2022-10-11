Fenicia Redman is a citizen activist in Pennsylvania. She discovered that Pennsylvania schools were providing clearly pornographic books to Pennsylvania children. These books are purchased with taxpayer dollars and are on the shelves of Pennsylvania schools. Redman filed suit to have the materials removed.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Attorney-General, intervened and asked the court to dismiss Redman’s case and keep the materials on the shelves and in the hands of Pennsylvania’s children.

One of the books in question is called “Push.” It concerns an underage girl who is routinely raped by her father with the full knowledge of her mother. It contains graphic first-person accounts of what her father does to her and says to her while he is raping her.

Another one of those books is called “Gender Queer.” It is a graphic novel. It contains explicit depictions of two boys engaging in sexual activity. There are many more such books on the shelves of Pennsylvania schools including “The Idiot’s Guide to Tantric Sex,” which includes helpful diagrams showing you how to perform cunnilingus and properly manipulate a man’s penis during sex.

Redman tried to get the books in question removed from school shelves. School authorities refused to do so.

Redman took her case to the Pennsylvania state legislature. She showed up to testify before legislators with blowups of pictures from “Gender Queer” and pages of text from “Push.” The capital police refused to allow her to bring the posters inside. They said they were obscene.

The pictures were fine for school children but too graphic for adults in the legislature to see. They might be offended.

The legislature did nothing.

Redman filed suit against the State of Pennsylvania for violation of federal obscenity laws. Enter Josh Shapiro, the state’s top law enforcement official. His office filed pleadings opposing Redman and fighting to keep these obscene materials in Pennsylvania schools.

“Federal Law: U.S.C. Title 18 Section 1470 - Transfer of Obscene Material to Minors "Whoever, using the mail or any facility or means of interstate or foreign commerce, knowingly transfers obscene matter to another individual who has not attained the age of 16 years, knowing that such other individual has not attained the age of 16 years, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.” Department of Justice

The documents filed by Shapiro made no attempt to address the substantive issues raised by Redman. They ignored completely her factual assertions. Shapiro’s pleadings instead raised a series of technical legal arguments on the basis of which – they asserted – the judge should throw out her case.

Redman is undeterred. In her own words:

“I am a mom of a minor student in the Great Valley School District, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Since 2021, I have publicly appealed to School Directors, Principals, and Superintendent/Asst. Superintendents to remove explicit, graphic, sexual material from the school library. Despite bringing this to the attention of the School Board at numerous public meetings, the School Board has taken no action whatsoever. No calls. No emails. Silence. I filed complaints with our local Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney. They took no action. They have no problem distributing graphic, sexually explicit material to public school children. I, along with others, silently protested on the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol Rotunda, holding up posters showing explicit, graphic sexual material from public school libraries. The only response we received was the threat of forcible removal by Capitol Police for displaying graphic sexual images in the Capitol building. Yet, these images appear in library books available to public school children in Great Valley and neighboring School Districts. These same posters made their way to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office, pictures below. He and his staff, no doubt, reviewed the posters and were unmoved to protect our schoolchildren from these disturbing images (see below). And when I retrieved the posters from the Governor’s office, his staff had no comment. As a mom, I WILL NOT surrender to this blatant attempt by Extremist School Staff, Police, Attorney General Shapiro, his DA, and Governor Wolf to hypersexualize my minor child. So, to be clear, I will walk barefoot on broken glass up the steps of the Supreme Court of the United States to find justice for my child and our nation's children.”

Josh Shapiro now contends that his service as Attorney-General qualifies him to be Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The contention would be laughable were it not so entirely conceivable that he might win the race.

Throughout the long COVID “emergency” in Pennsylvania, Shapiro’s office was the muscle for Wolf’s illegal and unconstitutional efforts to crush small businesses and strip Pennsylvanians of their civil rights. As a flood of illegal drugs has destroyed Pennsylvania communities, Shapiro has stood silent and impotent preferring to focus his efforts on compelling Catholic nuns to pass out birth control pills.

And, now, when one courageous Mom has the will to stand up and fight back against the sexualization of children in our schools, Shapiro stands clearly on the wrong side of the issue. Shapiro is using the full power of the state government to make sure that your children are exposed to clearly inappropriate, highly offensive material and images.

Shapiro is peddling porn to your kids, and he is using your tax dollars to do it.

