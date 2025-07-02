“The theory of Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.”

Karl Marx, The Communist Manifesto

Zohran Mamdani is the Democratic candidate for Mayor of New York City. He is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). In 2021, he was the keynote speaker at a Young DSA conference. In the course of his remarks, he stated that it was the “end goal” of DSA to seize “the means of production”.

There is nothing surprising about that unless you buy into the DSA line that it is some fuzzy, non-threatening American political party focused on improving your quality of life. The DSA is most definitely not that. It is an American Communist party determined to radically transform the United States along the lines of Stalin’s Soviet Union and Mao’s China.

The “means of production” is a Communist phrase straight out of Marx and Engels. It refers to all of the resources used to produce goods and services in an economy. That means land, labor, capital, machinery, and physical structures such as shops, factories, etc. Everything that goes into creating anything, whether a physical object or a service, is part of the “means of production”.

When Mamdani and the DSA talk about seizing the “means of production,” they are talking about the end of capitalism and free enterprise. You will work for the government no matter what you do, because the government will now own and control - Everything.

“We ﬁght for the abolition of capitalism and the creation of a democratically run economy that provides for people’s needs.”

DSA Political Platform

The DSA is not simply a Communist organization. It is also an expressly anti-American entity, which works in concert with America’s enemies around the world. It does not just want to turn the United States into a Communist state. It wants to destroy America and see its opponents ascendant.

“DSA operates in the heart of a global capitalist empire that has wrought untold suffering on billions of people and the environment. Solidarity with comrades around the globe is essential to begin undoing the bloody effects of endless wars, austerity, colonial exploitation, environmental destruction, stolen land, and other atrocities that make up the legacy of US actions in service of capital…”

DSA Political Platform

DSA’s platform includes these planks:

“Stand in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against apartheid, colonialism, and military occupation, and for equality, human rights, and self-determination, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.”

“Support normalization of relations with Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and other countries targeted for resisting US imperialism and exercising self-determination over their resources.”

“End nationalistic posturing toward China, including the current trade war and any future aggressive economic, diplomatic, or military action.”

“Immediately withdraw from NATO.”

“Grant immediate and unconditional Amnesty for all immigrants, regardless of current immigration status.”

“Reject the Monroe Doctrine…”

“Support self-determination and full sovereignty for Hawai’i; Puerto Rico; Amerika Sāmoa (American Samoa); Guåhån (Guam); Northern Mariana Islands; Virgin Islands; and for all indigenous nations whose ancestral lands are within current US borders; as well as for the independence of all other overseas territories and dependencies controlled, occupied, or otherwise exploited by the USA.”

“Legalization of all living in the U.S. at this time, including voting rights and a path to citizenship for every US resident, and recognize the right to migrate and the right to stay home.”

“The platform demands the total ‘abolition of capitalism,’ to be replaced by a centrally planned economy complete with a variety of welfare state pillars: a government-guaranteed job for ‘everyone who wants one,’ alongside free water, energy, transportation, food, and various ‘other necessities.’ The DSA proposes ‘using state action to acquire private property and transform [it] into public democratically controlled housing.’ The state would also initiate agricultural collectivization and directly regulate food production and prices, nationalize/socialize all important industries (finance, health care, real estate, utilities, manufacturing, technology, media, etc.), and aggressively regulate those remaining businesses not susceptible to nationalization or social control.’”

Capital Research

Within the DSA are a number of overtly Marxist caucuses:

The Bread & Roses Caucus is “a national caucus of Marxist organizers”.

Red Star is a revolutionary Marxist caucus within the DSA. It believes that capitalism cannot be reformed, and that “a complete upheaval of the present economic system” is necessary to produce a new socialist workers’ state with a centrally planned economy.

The Marxist Unity Group is a revolutionary communist caucus within the DSA. Its objective is “a working-class, socialist revolution” in which the “U.S. Constitution” is destroyed through “combative political agitation.” It believes that the working class has the right “to take power by any means necessary,” and should create a new “revolutionary Popular Assembly” in which only political parties “that accept the laws of the new revolutionary order will be free to operate.”

The Abolition Working Group focuses on abolishing law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

After the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel the DSA put out a statement declaring its “steadfast . . . solidarity with Palestine” and placing blame for Hamas’s horrific brutality squarely on “Israel’s apartheid regime.”

In 2021 when Cuban security forces were crushing pro-democracy protests, the DSA supported the Cuban government. That same year, it sent a delegation to meet with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

After the United States killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani—the Quds Force commander and U.S.-designated terrorist the DSA condemned it as an “act of war against Iran” and an example of American “imperialism and militarism.”

It is fashionable among opponents of Mamdani to characterize him as a “nut” or “unrealistic”. This is a mistake. It suggests he can be dismissed as a dreamer and a flake who has no business running a city.

Mamdani is not a “nut”. He is not lost in some dream world. He knows exactly what he is and what he wants. He is a Communist, and he wants to burn your world to the ground. Listen to the man, and believe what he says.