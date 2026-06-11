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Chris Furlong's avatar
Chris Furlong
1h

Sam, You've offered sound advice now and previously that could shorten this conflict dramatically. Why isn't President Trump or anyone in the administration listening to you? It appears that the President is getting and following terrible intel/advice. Granted an average joe like me doesn't have any inside info but its very frustrating to watch your advice being ignored.

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Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
1h

China gets a vote.

So does Russia.

Americans are choking on skyrocketing Trump/Epstein war inflation--meat, groceries, gas, electricity, and more strangling our budgets.

Iran poses zero threat to our homeland. It's not our war, not our neighborhood, not worth spinning up World War 3.

Yet we're spending billions every DAY prosecuting Israel's war, playing whack-a-mole with imaginary "sanctions" that the rest of the world ignores.

Engaging in international piracy, threatening China's lifeline of oil...for what?

Our homeland is flooded with hostile foreign influence operations. They've bought our Congress, many state capitals, many local governments, media, and more. We have plenty of fights to keep us busy at home.

Let Iran and Israel figure out their own conflicts.

America First!

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