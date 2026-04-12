Seal Off Iran - Strangle Them Economically
LINK.
The President’s decision to blockade Iran is smart. Seal them off. Strangle them economically.
Fight smarter.
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LINK.
The President’s decision to blockade Iran is smart. Seal them off. Strangle them economically.
Fight smarter.
This Substack is reader-supported. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Leave nothing off the table. Get it done now with no boots on the ground. Midterms get closer every day and even the Catholic Church is now on Iran's side.
We got this backwards. Economic warfare should have been the first move for before the military action.
Since we are in deep it's time to turn up the pressure and bring them to a standstill.
Nothing gets in, nothing gets out.