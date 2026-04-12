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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
7h

Leave nothing off the table. Get it done now with no boots on the ground. Midterms get closer every day and even the Catholic Church is now on Iran's side.

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
4h

We got this backwards. Economic warfare should have been the first move for before the military action.

Since we are in deep it's time to turn up the pressure and bring them to a standstill.

Nothing gets in, nothing gets out.

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