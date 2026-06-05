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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
14h

“We are talking about the death of the American beef industry”

I have been reading about it for at least a year.

Gates and his pals have been working for a quarter century to kill the beef industry.

Looks like his money is keeping the deep state from allowing a swift remedial response.

That darn beef makes people taller, healthier and taking up more space on the planet.

Can’t have that.

Gates has been winning.

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Traderfran's avatar
Traderfran
14h

Good article Sam. Easier to read than the website of Texas A&M University.

People need to know that raw meat in the back yard (such as hamburgers) for a BBQ can be hit by the flies. and food left out for pets and animals. Especially for those in cities.. note and check some of the websites. Pets which have been tossed out .. when people no longer want the responsibility to own them are especially vulnerable.

Thanks again for a very valuable article.

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