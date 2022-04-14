The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that a member of Congress has informed them that following a February meeting with U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, Feinstein was not herself and couldn’t hold a conversation that way the lawmaker had engaged with her previously. In fact the member of Congress, who asked the Chronicle to remain anonymous, said they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours.

The Chronicle interviewed additional Senate staffers and other members of Congress who all concurred with the assessment.