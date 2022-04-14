San Francisco Chronicle: Feinstein Colleagues Worry She Is Too Unfit To Serve
The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that a member of Congress has informed them that following a February meeting with U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, Feinstein was not herself and couldn’t hold a conversation that way the lawmaker had engaged with her previously. In fact the member of Congress, who asked the Chronicle to remain anonymous, said they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours.
The Chronicle interviewed additional Senate staffers and other members of Congress who all concurred with the assessment.
“I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn’t resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone,” the lawmaker said. “She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that’s why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that.”
Four U.S. senators, including three Democrats, as well as three former Feinstein staffers and the California Democratic member of Congress told The Chronicle in recent interviews that her memory is rapidly deteriorating. They said it appears she can no longer fulfill her job duties without her staff doing much of the work required to represent the nearly 40 million people of California.
Any wonder why California has turned into a S...hole? This State perfected election fraud, and what they couldn't accomplish via the "vote", they had the California Supreme Court overturn the wishes of the citizens. "NO" to free handouts for illegals, and "NO" to same sex marriage - both vetoed by the crooks at the top.