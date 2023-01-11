Sam Faddis: Weaponization of the Department of Justice And Building Of The Church Committee
Sam Faddis joins Steve Bannon on War Room to discuss recent information revealing that classified documents were found in Joe Biden’s Penn Biden Foundation Center.
Click here if video above does not open.
Well, Sam, if we are not smart enough to understand the dynamics of 'usurpation' then well I guess we don't deserve the Republic we were supposed to protect ? That's what Ben Franklin said eons ago. The DOJ and the FBI are gone ! And now Georgie Soros has his sights set on the SCOTUS ! This needs to be immediately addressed. We have witnessed across the land what the SOROS DA'S have done to the areas they are responsible for ? What are we going to do now ?
https://freebeacon.com/courts/soros-doubles-funding-to-left-wing-legal-group-working-to-upend-supreme-court/