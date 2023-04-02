Sam Faddis talks with Debbie Georgatos on “America Can We Talk.” Is Joe Biden a controlled asset of the CCP? What are the implications for America? Where is the FBI? Why is no one bothering to investigate?

“What you see when you look at that laptop screams Chinese espionage.”

Why are we emptying our arms depots to send arms and munitions to Ukraine? If China moves on Taiwan, will our troops find they don’t have what they need to fight?

What is happening on the streets of America? Are we facing a Marxist revolution? What are its goals?

“You have to stand naked before the State.”

Link

Share