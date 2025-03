AND Magazine

Harrisburg You Have A Problem - Pennsylvania Patriot Groups Come Together

In 2019 the Republican-controlled state legislature in Pennsylvania decided to pass Act 77, which took the state to no excuse, mail-in voting. The 2020 election was the predictable result. Fraud was rampant. Ever since, the Patriot movement in the state, which represents the base of the Republican Party, has demanded that the Republican-controlled legi…