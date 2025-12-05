Sam Faddis From The WarRoom : Who's Making Money Off The War In Ukraine?
How India’s Oil Purchases Became Russia’s War Lifeline in Ukraine, Who Is Making Money Off The War In Ukraine And More…
LINK: https://rumble.com/v72lypc-sam-faddis-how-indias-oil-purchases-became-russias-war-lifeline-in-ukraine.html
Hmmm(???) … Seems like your buddy Gen Patreaus @ KKR has reaped some pretty good rewards from the inception of the Ukraine war, just look at how their stock price has appreciated since 2/2022.
Sam, are you aware of Bannon’s relationship with Epstein? No, it wasn’t about sex with minors. It’s been about regime change in Israel. And it predates 10/7. Because that’s been Epstein’s Clinton /Bush/Obama/Biden/CIA business in Israel with since 1998. To install a leftist admin that will give away the farm and render Israel indefensible.
10/7 wasn’t “ organic” Information was withheld from Netanyahu by bad actors within Mossad, Shin Bet , political opposition rats Ehud Barak, who led the very familiar protests calling Netanyahu a fascist and telling the IDF soldiers to lay down their arms and not show up if called to serve.. the Israeli leftist media coordinated hit job, specious political prosecution keeping him in court all day and when he finally had a heart attack, the protests and chaos got worse and a few days later, voila’ , 10/7.
I don’t like Bibi. I used to, but his hubristic behavior combined with pandering - his treatment of Trump when he contested the 2020 election, kissing Biden’s ass, throwing Nobel Laureate Dr Michael Levitt under the bus fur Bourla and Fauci among many other issues lost me. Regardless, Bannon is a POS. Colluding with the CIA, Epstein, Chomsky, Soros, entirety of the blob to coup an elected leader of a Western Nation State ally .. especially one that is continuously in the crosshairs is despicable.
Bannon also colluded with the POS Chris Christie to sabotage Trump- oh yeah, then there was the crazy Roy Moore in Kentucky that cost a Senate seat. The weird situation with “ Build The Wall”… Bannon is a headache. But worse, he’s a liar and a saboteur.He even attempted to sabotage Tulsj, who he advocated for as a Dem.
And pushed for Vance, who cannot win a general election.