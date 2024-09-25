Once upon a time, this might have been big news, but this administration simply plunges ahead toward the abyss. This video was just broadcast on Russian television.

Partial transcript:

“In the simulation, we will use a warhead with a yield of 750 kilotons. That’s a pretty powerful charge. Upon detonation, a fireball as hot as the sun rapidly expands, reaching a radius of 950 meters [1,039 yards]. Anything trapped inside this fireball is instantly vaporized.

In our simulation, the epicenter of the explosion is at Westminster. People within that radius won’t even feel anything because the nerve impulse transmission speed is slower. Within 5 km [3 miles] of the epicenter the blast radius city of London, Camden town, Kensington, Brixton these areas will receive the most destruction.”