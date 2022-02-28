Russian - Ukrainian Peace Takes Yield No Results Today But Will Continue
According to reporting from MSN.com and WISN.com, talks between Russia and Ukraine today yielded no results, but talks will continue. The EU and the U.S, have ramped up sanctions on Russia - including removing several Russian banks from the SWIFT system in order to limit Russia’s capacity to carry out cross-border payments. Additionally, theU.S. today ordered the removal of 12 Russian diplomats from the U.N. mission in New York City by 7 March, citing security concerns.
The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.