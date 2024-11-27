“The Russian government has been using its intelligence services to plan and conduct sabotage operations targeting Europe’s defense industrial base (DIB)– including private industry–in an attempt to undermine Allied support for Ukraine. Russia’s sabotage activities in Europe increase the risk to U.S. companies abroad and potentially at home. Such sabotage operations can sow fear and doubt, damage important infrastructure, disrupt commerce, or cause injury and death. U.S. companies, particularly those supporting entities involved in the Ukraine conflict or other ongoing geopolitical conflicts, as a best practice should enhance their vigilance and security efforts.”

Department of Defense Warning To The Defense Industrial Base November 21, 2024

Six U.S. intelligence agencies issued a warning on Thursday to the defense industrial base about Russian government sabotage operations attempting to undermine Allied support for Ukraine.

“Over the last year, the Russian government and its proxies have planned and directed sabotage attacks against European military installations, foreign defense companies, logistics facilities, and public utilities in an effort to undermine Allied support to Ukraine,” according to the warning. “Russian intelligence services are recruiting criminals and other proxies to carry out attacks in Europe, and may also try to identify and recruit defense industrial base insiders.”

The warning included references to two recent plots. The first was an April 2024 attempt by Russia to conduct an arson attack on a Ukraine-linked business in London. The second was an incident in June 2024 when Polish authorities arrested a total of 18 individuals plotting sabotage attacks in that country on behalf of Moscow. The New York Times reported that the warning was also related to the attempted Russian assassination of a German arms maker.

Those plots are just the tip of the iceberg.

Zev Faintuch, head of research and intelligence at Global Guardian, says that Russia has ramped up its “active measures” against the West during the past year.

“Russia’s all-of-society approach to its war on Ukraine—and the West—is mirrored by its attacks on ‘all of Western society,’” Faintuch explained. “Any firm involved in the supply chain of the NATO defense industrial base is now fair game for Russia. While Russia cannot militarily strike American or European production facilities the way it targets Ukrainian factories, Moscow has options for disruption or harming production.”

The damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea on 17–18 November is also potentially linked to Russia. While the ship suspected in the incident is Chinese, the captain is apparently Russian. A Russian warship has also apparently now taken up station near the location where the Chinese vessel is anchored. It is well known that Russia has been targeting the network of underwater cables and pipes that connect Europe’s energy and communications networks for some time.

Russian sabotage ops vary widely in nature, however. Earlier this year a new Russian Orthodox church was built in Sweden in proximity to an airport and other critical national infrastructure. When the Swedish Security Service investigated it found that the church was linked to Russian intelligence and used by them as a platform for its activities. The airport in question is used for Swedish military exercises and is in proximity to a number of critical Swedish energy facilities.

In late October, Polish prosecutors arrested four persons following an investigation into a fire caused by an exploding parcel at a courier firm near Warsaw. This was one of three similar incidents all involving parcels that had burst into flames. All of the parcels were sent from Lithuania, and all contained electric massage machines with a highly flammable magnesium-based substance inside. The Poles concluded that the parcels were part of an operation run by Russian military intelligence (GRU). They also concluded that the objective was to develop the capability to send such exploding parcels to the United States.

Following the arrests The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it had put extra security measures in place in recent months for certain cargo shipments heading to the United States.

“We continually adjust our security posture as appropriate and promptly share any and all relevant information with our industry partners, to include requirements and recommendations that help them reduce risk,” the TSA said.

British counterterrorism police are currently investigating whether Russian agents were behind an incendiary device in a parcel that caught fire in a DHL warehouse in England on July 22. The Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza also reported a fire in a courier truck near Warsaw. Both incidents are suspected to be part of the broader incendiary package plot by the Russians.

In a recent public speech, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said “the GRU in particular is on a sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets: We’ve seen arson, sabotage and more. Dangerous actions conducted with increasing recklessness.”

There is seemingly no end to the sabotage attacks suspected of being orchestrated by Moscow. The Kremlin is believed to have targeted water supplies in Finland, Germany, and Sweden. The Russians are also suspected of staging an arson attack on a business in East London linked to Ukraine, the targeting of US military facilities in Bavaria, a surge in GPS and automatic identification system (AIS) jamming across the Baltic Sea, and a disinformation campaign against the Paris Olympic Games.



In a recent joint article for the Financial Times, the heads of the CIA and MI6 described Russian intelligence activity as a “reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe”, noting that Russia’s use of technology to ‘spread lies and disinformation’ was designed to sow division.

NATO military committee chair, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, is now warning businesses to be prepared for a “wartime scenario.”

"If we can make sure that all crucial services and goods can be delivered no matter what, then that is a key part of our deterrence," said Bauer, adding "We're seeing that with the growing number of sabotage acts, and Europe has seen that with energy supply."

Prudent people would take note of these Russian actions, the rhetoric coming from Putin and his advisors, and the recent use of a nuclear-capable missile by Moscow and ponder for a moment the wisdom of continuing to escalate the war in Ukraine. Unfortunately, prudent people are apparently in short supply. In Washington, the President remains silent and his spokespeople chant endlessly about doubling down and upping the ante. In Europe madmen in France and England are talking openly about putting their own troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Russian sabotage operations are well underway in Europe. Preparations for such attacks on our soil must be presumed to be ongoing. The hybrid war has begun. The only question now is when the real war starts.