Joe Biden has announced he will not run again. Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee. The whole world understands that absent a true black swan event, Donald Trump will return to the White House in January 2025.

All over the planet the people, nations, and groups that wish to destroy us are making hard brutal calculations. If they have only a matter of months left before they are face-to-face with Donald Trump and his administration, what actions should they take? America is crippled and vulnerable. There is blood in the water. Should our enemies move now or should they accept that they will have to wait at least another 4 to 5 years for the kind of opportunity they see before them?

Secretary of State Blinken says the Iranians are within a week or two of having enough highly enriched uranium to build nuclear weapons. What he will not say is that our intelligence on this topic is terrible, and the Biden administration has no intention of changing course. The Iranians may start building nukes next week. They may already have a dozen of them and the delivery vehicles to carry them to their targets.

Months ago Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel. Its surrogates continue to attack our forces with impunity, and the Houthis have all but closed the Red Sea. Our response has been so tepid as to be meaningless.

If you were in power in Tehran, would you wait for Trump to return to the White House? Unlikely. At a minimum, you would conduct a nuclear test and declare openly that you were now a nuclear power. You might well go further. For men who believe paradise awaits them after death in the service of Allah, perhaps now is the time to declare their nuclear status by literally wiping Israel from the face of the Earth.

Al-Qaida is back and stronger than ever in Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban are turning the tribal territories in Pakistan into a war zone with captured American weapons. Two hundred operational nuclear weapons hang in the balance, as the Pakistani Taliban make clear their intention to seize Islamabad and create an Islamic emirate on the model of Afghanistan.

All of these radical jihadist elements have every incentive to move aggressively right now before America can get off its knees and take action. For them, everything says this is the time to act decisively.

The radical Islamic threat does not end at the water’s edge. We have no borders. Homeland Security has admitted that an ISIS-K smuggling network has moved hundreds of individuals onto our shores. We have no idea how many others are here. Coordinated attacks could begin tomorrow, and we would be caught completely flat-footed.

China already has the forces in position to blockade Taiwan. All it would really have to do would be to announce that the blockade had begun. The chances that Joe Biden, a man who had taken tens of millions of dollars from individuals directed connected to Chinese intelligence would move to break such a blockade are nil. All studies show that the economic impact of a blockade of Taiwan would be such as to plunge the world into a depression that would make that of the 1930s look like a picnic.

The U.S. government has already warned that the Chinese have penetrated our critical infrastructure with cyber operations on an unprecedented scale. Our power grid, thanks to Biden, is totally dependent on massive transformers made in China. We know for a fact these transformers have been built with back doors to allow the Chinese to remotely destroy them. The Chinese can quite literally turn the lights out anytime they want.

We have witnessed the impact of a relatively mild respiratory disease, Covid-19, that originated in China. We have taken no steps to prevent another such event. The Chinese could unleash a much more virulent virus tomorrow. We discovered a clandestine bio lab filled with dangerous pathogens in proximity to one of our key military bases last year. That lab had direct ties to Communist China.

We made no effort to investigate the purpose of the lab. We did not look for others. We took no meaningful steps to prevent the establishment of additional such labs on our soil.

Our chief enemies, Russia, China, and Iran, have established relationships with Communist nations in the Western Hemisphere like Venezuela and Cuba. We could wake up tomorrow and find hypersonic missiles aimed at our soil with a flight time of minutes from launch to impact. We could wake up tomorrow and find the Panama Canal closed by sabotage. We are doing nothing to counter any of these threats.

Around the world, there are a seemingly endless number of such nightmare scenarios. We are not prepared for any of them. Our weapons stockpiles have been depleted to arm Ukraine. Our military is crippled by DEI initiatives. Our strategic petroleum reserve has been drained.

Many of Biden’s chief critics are celebrating his political demise and the likelihood of a sea change in the new year. They are perhaps ignoring the fact that we still have many months to go with Biden in charge. January 2025 may bring a new day, but we still have to get there. We still have to run the gauntlet as every enemy we have takes advantage of the openings Joe has provided.