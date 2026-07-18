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Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
15h

It is time to declare a new kind of war on China--cyberwar. I am serious. I don't know what that would imply but sure it would complicate a lot of things. but otherwise, we are being eaten alive by an evil empire.

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