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Spectra's avatar
Spectra
6h

Thanks for your reposting of 2022 articles regarding Konnech, TTV, and CCP influence / manipulation of our election systems. Many of us are extremely impatient to see judicial and corrective ACTION.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
16h

You're saying the same 38,000 FBI agents that worked for 12 years under Obama/Biden trying to keep Trump out of office could possibly still harbor ill feelings and CONTINUE working against him? Say it can't be true! Trump would never keep the same deep staters that tried to kill him, would he?

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